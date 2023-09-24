IND 7-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 vs Uzbekistan at half-time

- September 24, 2023 09:33HALF- TIME
Despite Uzbekistan’s defence and constant attempt to thwart India’s penalty corner attempt, Indian forward Mandeep Singh’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 at half-time.
- September 24, 2023 09:2929’
Omadbek injured and is carried by a stretcher after Gurjant Singh’s tackle against him.
- September 24, 2023 09:2729’
Jarmanpreet’s tackle from behind could have been a card but is not given.
- September 24, 2023 09:2628’- GOOALLL!!!!
Mandeep deflects off Varun’s drag flick to ensure India leads 7-0 vs Uzbekistan.
- September 24, 2023 09:2527’ GOOOALLLL
Sukhjeet and Mandeep combine to score India’s sixth goal of the match.
- September 24, 2023 09:2326’
Lalit and Mandeep goes for circle entry and attempts a goal but fails to do so.
- September 24, 2023 09:2224’ GOAALLL!!!
Lalit scores his second goal of the match as his quick thinking gets India its fifth goal.
- September 24, 2023 09:2023’
Jarmanpreet attempts to enter the D but is given a long corner but it hits Asadbek.
- September 24, 2023 09:1722’- PC
Yet another PC failed by India.
- September 24, 2023 09:1621’- PC
Varun’s flick is yet again saved by Davlat as India aims to get another PC and gets it.
- September 24, 2023 09:1520’- PC
Davlat blocks yet another Penalty Corner this time also the PC was injected by Hardik and flicked by Varun.
- September 24, 2023 09:1319’- PC
Hardik Singh injects, but Varun Kumar’s drag flick is deflected by the Uzbek defence.
- September 24, 2023 09:1018’- GOOAL!!!!!
Mandeep scores after a quick pass from the start of the D. Within the gap of one minute since the previous goal, India scores yet another one.
- September 24, 2023 09:0917’- GOOOALLLL!!!
Abhishek’s quick shot leaves Davlat gapping as the ball goes into the goal for India’s third goal.
- September 24, 2023 09:08SECOND QUARTER BEGINS AND ITS A PC!
India is unable to convert two consecutive PC’s. There is a few time stoppage as Uzbek goalkeeper Davlat is injured.
- September 24, 2023 09:04FIRST QUARTER: IND 2-0 UZB
Manpreet pushed the ball forward into the Uzbek D but touches Mandeep’s foot and the hooter goes off, signaling the end of first quarter.
- September 24, 2023 09:01GOOOAALLL!
India gets its second goal as Varun Kumar’s drag flick hits the goal.
- September 24, 2023 09:0012’
A counter-attack by Uzbekistan, however, Sreejesh saves it and India enters the Uzbek D leading to a penalty corner.
- September 24, 2023 08:5912’
Abhishek and Mandeep fail to connect....
- September 24, 2023 08:5811’
Nilkanta gets India’s first green card for India
- September 24, 2023 08:547’- GOOOALLL!!!
Lalit Kumar scores off a rebound after the ball bounces off the goalpost. He sweeps it into the empty space of the goal.
- September 24, 2023 08:52PC missed by India
Sanjay misses the penalty corner attempt as Davlat saves
- September 24, 2023 08:515’
Jarmanpreet tries to make use of the right flank as Uzbekistan‘s lack of defence
- September 24, 2023 08:47AND THE MATCH BEGINS!
India takes on Uzbekistan with an aim on Paris Olympic quota.
- September 24, 2023 08:37Head to head
India and Uzbekistan have faced only once where India thrashed Uzbekistan 10-0 in the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019.
- September 24, 2023 08:16India’s hockey medal count over the years
MEN
1958 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1962 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1966 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)
1970 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1974 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1978 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1982 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1986 - Bronze medal (bt Malaysia)
1990- Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)
1994 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)
1998 - Gold medal (bt South Korea)
2002 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)
2006 - India finished fifth
2010 - Bronze medal (bt South Korea)
2014 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)
2018 - Bronze medal (bt Pakistan)
- September 24, 2023 08:08India’s hockey medal count at Asian Games
India has won 15 medals in total in men’s hockey at the Asian Games (three gold, nine silver, three bronze). India’s women’s hockey teams have won six medals in the Asian Games (one gold, two silver and three bronze).
- September 24, 2023 08:03India's squad for the Asian Games 2023
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh
- September 24, 2023 07:45When and where can I watch India vs Uzbekistan men’s hockey match LIVE?
India will take on Uzbekistan in the men’s hockey group stage match on September 24 at 8:45 am IST.
The match would be LIVE streamed on SONYLIV and broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.
