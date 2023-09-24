MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND 7-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 vs Uzbekistan at half-time

Asian Games 2023: Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates from the men’s hockey match between India and Uzbekistan at Hangzhou.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 09:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh in action.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: ADIMAZES PVT LTD
lightbox-info

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: ADIMAZES PVT LTD

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates from the Asian Games 2023 hockey match between India and Uzbekistan.

  • September 24, 2023 09:33
    HALF- TIME

    Despite Uzbekistan’s defence and constant attempt to thwart India’s penalty corner attempt, Indian forward Mandeep Singh’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 at half-time.

  • September 24, 2023 09:29
    29’

    Omadbek injured and is carried by a stretcher after Gurjant Singh’s tackle against him.

  • September 24, 2023 09:27
    29’

    Jarmanpreet’s tackle from behind could have been a card but is not given.

  • September 24, 2023 09:26
    28’- GOOALLL!!!!

    Mandeep deflects off Varun’s drag flick to ensure India leads 7-0 vs Uzbekistan.

  • September 24, 2023 09:25
    27’ GOOOALLLL

    Sukhjeet and Mandeep combine to score India’s sixth goal of the match.

  • September 24, 2023 09:23
    26’

    Lalit and Mandeep goes for circle entry and attempts a goal but fails to do so.

  • September 24, 2023 09:22
    24’ GOAALLL!!!

    Lalit scores his second goal of the match as his quick thinking gets India its fifth goal.

  • September 24, 2023 09:20
    23’

    Jarmanpreet attempts to enter the D but is given a long corner but it hits Asadbek.

  • September 24, 2023 09:17
    22’- PC

    Yet another PC failed by India.

  • September 24, 2023 09:16
    21’- PC

    Varun’s flick is yet again saved by Davlat as India aims to get another PC and gets it.

  • September 24, 2023 09:15
    20’- PC

    Davlat blocks yet another Penalty Corner this time also the PC was injected by Hardik and flicked by Varun.

  • September 24, 2023 09:13
    19’- PC

    Hardik Singh injects, but Varun Kumar’s drag flick is deflected by the Uzbek defence.

  • September 24, 2023 09:10
    18’- GOOAL!!!!!

    Mandeep scores after a quick pass from the start of the D. Within the gap of one minute since the previous goal, India scores yet another one.

  • September 24, 2023 09:09
    17’- GOOOALLLL!!!

    Abhishek’s quick shot leaves Davlat gapping as the ball goes into the goal for India’s third goal.

  • September 24, 2023 09:08
    SECOND QUARTER BEGINS AND ITS A PC!

    India is unable to convert two consecutive PC’s. There is a few time stoppage as Uzbek goalkeeper Davlat is injured.

  • September 24, 2023 09:04
    FIRST QUARTER: IND 2-0 UZB

    Manpreet pushed the ball forward into the Uzbek D but touches Mandeep’s foot and the hooter goes off, signaling the end of first quarter.

  • September 24, 2023 09:01
    GOOOAALLL!

    India gets its second goal as Varun Kumar’s drag flick hits the goal.

  • September 24, 2023 09:00
    12’

    A counter-attack by Uzbekistan, however, Sreejesh saves it and India enters the Uzbek D leading to a penalty corner.

  • September 24, 2023 08:59
    12’

    Abhishek and Mandeep fail to connect....

  • September 24, 2023 08:58
    11’

    Nilkanta gets India’s first green card for India

  • September 24, 2023 08:54
    7’- GOOOALLL!!!

    Lalit Kumar scores off a rebound after the ball bounces off the goalpost. He sweeps it into the empty space of the goal.

  • September 24, 2023 08:52
    PC missed by India

    Sanjay misses the penalty corner attempt as Davlat saves

  • September 24, 2023 08:51
    5’

    Jarmanpreet tries to make use of the right flank as Uzbekistan‘s lack of defence

  • September 24, 2023 08:47
    AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

    India takes on Uzbekistan with an aim on Paris Olympic quota.

  • September 24, 2023 08:37
    Head to head

    India and Uzbekistan have faced only once where India thrashed Uzbekistan 10-0 in the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019.

  • September 24, 2023 08:16
    India’s hockey medal count over the years

    MEN

    1958 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1962 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1966 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)

    1970 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1974 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1978 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1982 - Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1986 - Bronze medal (bt Malaysia)

    1990- Silver medal (lost to Pakistan)

    1994 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)

    1998 - Gold medal (bt South Korea)

    2002 - Silver medal (lost to South Korea)

    2006 - India finished fifth

    2010 - Bronze medal (bt South Korea)

    2014 - Gold medal (bt Pakistan)

    2018 - Bronze medal (bt Pakistan)

  • September 24, 2023 08:08
    India’s hockey medal count at Asian Games

    India has won 15 medals in total in men’s hockey at the Asian Games (three gold, nine silver, three bronze). India’s women’s hockey teams have won six medals in the Asian Games (one gold, two silver and three bronze).

  • September 24, 2023 08:03
    India's squad for the Asian Games 2023

    Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

  • September 24, 2023 07:45
    When and where can I watch India vs Uzbekistan men’s hockey match LIVE?

    India will take on Uzbekistan in the men’s hockey group stage match on September 24 at 8:45 am IST.

    The match would be LIVE streamed on SONYLIV and broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND 7-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 vs Uzbekistan at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: IND 2-1 SGP; Sutirtha wins 3-2, men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Derby Day: Real Madrid visits Atletico, PSG hosts Marseille, Arsenal up against Spurs
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair
    Team Sportstar
  3. India thumps Bangladesh women in semifinal, confirms first Asian Games medal in cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND 7-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 vs Uzbekistan at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight double sculls
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND 7-0 UZB LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Mandeep’s hat-trick helps India lead 7-0 vs Uzbekistan at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: IND 2-1 SGP; Sutirtha wins 3-2, men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Derby Day: Real Madrid visits Atletico, PSG hosts Marseille, Arsenal up against Spurs
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment