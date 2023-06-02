Diamond League: Aboobacker finishes sixth in men’s triple jump

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker finished sixth in men’s triple jump at the Diamond League in Rome on Friday.
Aboobacker recorded 16.37m in his second attempt while Andy Diaz Hernandez of Cuba topped the charts as he extended his personal best with a first round effort of 17.75m.
Aboobacker, the Commonwealth Games triple jump silver medallist from Kerala, produced a season-best 16.80m as he won the bronze at the Montreuil International Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event, in Montreuil earlier this week.
More to follow...
