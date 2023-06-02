Magazine

Diamond League: Aboobacker finishes sixth in men’s triple jump

Aboobacker recorded 16.37m in his second attempt while Andy Diaz Hernandez of Cuba topped the charts as he extended his personal best with a first round effort of 17.75m.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 23:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Abdullah Aboobacker in action. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Media_SAI
FILE: Abdullah Aboobacker in action. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Media_SAI

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker finished sixth in men’s triple jump at the Diamond League in Rome on Friday.

Aboobacker recorded 16.37m in his second attempt while Andy Diaz Hernandez of Cuba topped the charts as he extended his personal best with a first round effort of 17.75m.

Aboobacker, the Commonwealth Games triple jump silver medallist from Kerala, produced a season-best 16.80m as he won the bronze at the Montreuil International Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event, in Montreuil earlier this week.

More to follow...

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
