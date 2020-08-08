More Sports Athletics Athletics Kipruto to miss Monaco Diamond League after positive COVID test Conseslus Kipruto was among 11 Kenyan athletes who were allowed and given visas to take part in the August 14 event. Team Sportstar 08 August, 2020 23:11 IST During the mandatory screening, Conseslus Kipruto tested positive for COVID-19. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar 08 August, 2020 23:11 IST Conseslus Kipruto, the World 3000m steeplechase champion and Olympic gold medallist will not be taking part in next week's season-opening Diamond League in Monaco after testing positive for coronavirus.Kipruto was among 11 Kenyan athletes who were allowed and given visas to take part in the August 14 event. But while undergoing mandatory testing on Friday, the 25-year-old was found positive for covid. “It is unfortunate that the test... came back positive, and therefore I can't be part of the team,” he was quoted as saying to AFP.“It's very disappointing that having trained so hard through this pandemic-induced period, I may not be able to compete this year. But my health is more important.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.