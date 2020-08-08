Kipruto to miss Monaco Diamond League after positive COVID test

Conseslus Kipruto, the World 3000m steeplechase champion and Olympic gold medallist will not be taking part in next week's season-opening Diamond League in Monaco after testing positive for coronavirus.

Kipruto was among 11 Kenyan athletes who were allowed and given visas to take part in the August 14 event. But while undergoing mandatory testing on Friday, the 25-year-old was found positive for covid.

“It is unfortunate that the test... came back positive, and therefore I can't be part of the team,” he was quoted as saying to AFP.

“It's very disappointing that having trained so hard through this pandemic-induced period, I may not be able to compete this year. But my health is more important.”