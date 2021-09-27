Deeksha shocks Chanda in opening day of U-23 national athletics

K.M. Deeksha has been getting better and better with every 1500m race this year. The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh ran another memorable race in the first National under-23 athletics championships at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday evening and this time she shocked National Open silver medallist K.M. Chanda for the gold.

Deeksha, third in the National Open at Warangal earlier this month, stayed in Chanda's shadow for a good part of the race before striking on the home stretch. She had opened the year with a personal best 4:36.42s in March and now has stunningly brought it down to 4:14.02s, an improvement of 22s over a six-month period.

It was also the second best time by an Indian woman this year, behind Harmilan Bains' national record time of 4:05.39s which came in Warangal. Chanda also clocked a PB while taking silver.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's former under-20 Asian champion Ajeet Kumar took the men's 1500m title a few hours after finishing fifth in the 5000m and UP's National Open champion Kiran Baliyan won the women's shot put gold without raising a sweat while Parshant Kanhiya, the country's second best pole vaulter this year, equalled his personal best (5.10m) for his triumph.

Delhi's National Open winner Taranjeet Kaur was the fastest of the qualifiers to the women's 100m final and Tamil Nadu's promising Sherin Abdul Gafoor topped the women's long jump qualification round with 6.36m.

The results (finals):

Men: 1500m: 1. Ajeet Kumar (Guj) 3:47.31s; 2. Harendra Kumar (Del) 3:49.30; 3. Prince Kumar (UP) 3:51.88. 5000m: 1. Adesh Yadav (Mah) 14:12.36s; 2. Prince Kumar (UP) 14:17.37; 3. Ajay (Har) 14:21.44. Pole Vault: 1. Prashant Kanhaiya (Har) 5.10m; 2. A.K. Siddharth (Ker) 4.85; 3. Amit (Raj) 4.85.

Women: 1500m: 1. K.M. Deeksha (MP) 4:14.02s; 2. K.M. Chanda (Del) 4:15.08; 3. Radha (Utkd) 4:31.98. 5000m: 1. Komal C. Jagdale (Mah) 16:03.53; 2. Sonika (Har) 17:00.46; 3. Badho (Har) 17:40.41. Shot put: 1. Kiran Baliyan (UP) 16.11m; 2. Kachnar Chaudhary (Raj) 14.71; 3. Ambika (Kar) 14.21.