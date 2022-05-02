Khelo India University Games: Priya Mohan beat Dutee Chand to win 200m gold, Jain University still on top of table

Priya Mohan outpaced the experienced Dutee Chand to win the 200m gold, a day after securing the 400m title at the Khelo India University Games at the Kanteerva Stadium here on Monday.

While the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Chand raced out of the blocks to take the lead into the first 100m, the 19-year-old Mohan ran a brilliant bend to overtake and cement her stature in the event.

While Mohan clocked 23.90 seconds for the gold, Chand, representing KIIT, claimed silver with a timing of 24.02 seconds and Florence Barla of Ranchi University secured the bronze with 24.13s.

Despite the win, Mohan was unhappy that rain had wreaked havoc on her plans to set a personal best.

"I'd prepared really hard for this and I was in peak form, but the weather wreaked havoc," said Mohan, who represented hosts Jain University.

"I was hoping to do a 51 in the 400m. This is a great track, my home track, I'd called all my friends, but, well, sometimes things don't go your way.

"I'll be travelling to Europe now to try and qualify for the Senior Worlds, and improve my timing. This is a good start, gives me confidence..." she added.

A majority of the day's action was at the athletics venue, while the men and women kabaddi and the men football finals are scheduled for Tuesday.