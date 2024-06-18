June 18, 2024 20:36

PREVIEW

Reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action for the first time since last month’s Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar. He was forced to pull out of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 as precautionary measure, following an issue with his adductor muscle.

The 26-year-old Indian had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m but pulled out of the event in 2023 as he was recovering from an injury.

This will be Neeraj’s third outing of 2024, after the the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup.