Key Updates
- June 18, 2024 20:50Neeraj Chopra in 2024 season
Doha Diamond League: Finishes second with 88.36m
Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar: Won gold with 82.27m
- June 18, 2024 20:36PREVIEW
Reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action for the first time since last month’s Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar. He was forced to pull out of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 as precautionary measure, following an issue with his adductor muscle.
The 26-year-old Indian had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m but pulled out of the event in 2023 as he was recovering from an injury.
This will be Neeraj’s third outing of 2024, after the the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup.
- June 18, 2024 20:05Start List
Neeraj Chopra (India): Personal Best - 89.94m, Season’s Best - 88.36m
Anderson Peters (Grenada): PB - 93.07m, SB - 86.62m
Oliver Helander (Finland): PB - 89.83m, SB - 85.75m
Lassi Etelätalo (Finland): PB - 86.44m, SB - 82.80m
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago): PB - 90.16m, SB - 81.11m
Max Dehning (Germany): PB - 90.20m, SB - 90.20m
Toni Keränen (Finland): PB - 82.89m, SB - 82.77m
Andrian Mardare (Moldova): PB - 86.66m, SB - 82.18m
- June 18, 2024 19:55When and where to watch?
The men’s javelin throw event at Paavo Nurmi Games will begin at 9:45PM IST.
The event will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema.
