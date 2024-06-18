MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: Neeraj returns to action at Paavo Nurmi Games as he prepares for Paris 2024 Olympics

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paavo Nurmi Games where reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra is in action in men’s javelin throw.

Updated : Jun 18, 2024 20:50 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and World Champion in men’s javelin throw.
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and World Champion in men's javelin throw. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and World Champion in men’s javelin throw. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paavo Nurmi Games where reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra is in action in men’s javelin throw. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at Paavo Nurmen Stadion in Turku, Finland.

Key Updates
  • June 18, 2024 20:50
    Neeraj Chopra in 2024 season

    Doha Diamond League: Finishes second with 88.36m

    Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar: Won gold with 82.27m

  • June 18, 2024 20:36
    PREVIEW

    Reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action for the first time since last month’s Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar. He was forced to pull out of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 as precautionary measure, following an issue with his adductor muscle.

    The 26-year-old Indian had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m but pulled out of the event in 2023 as he was recovering from an injury.

    This will be Neeraj’s third outing of 2024, after the the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup. 

  • June 18, 2024 20:13
  • June 18, 2024 20:05
    Start List

    Neeraj Chopra (India): Personal Best - 89.94m, Season’s Best - 88.36m

    Anderson Peters (Grenada): PB - 93.07m, SB - 86.62m

    Oliver Helander (Finland): PB - 89.83m, SB - 85.75m

    Lassi Etelätalo (Finland): PB - 86.44m, SB - 82.80m

    Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago): PB - 90.16m, SB - 81.11m

    Max Dehning (Germany): PB - 90.20m, SB - 90.20m

    Toni Keränen (Finland): PB - 82.89m, SB - 82.77m

    Andrian Mardare (Moldova): PB - 86.66m, SB - 82.18m

  • June 18, 2024 19:55
    When and where to watch?

    The men’s javelin throw event at Paavo Nurmi Games will begin at 9:45PM IST.

    The event will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema.

