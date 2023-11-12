MagazineBuy Print

India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament

India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-16, 21-19 to win men’s SL3 event at the Japan Para-Badminton International tournament on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 15:28 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament
India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-16, 21-19 to win men’s SL3 event at the Japan Para-Badminton International tournament on Sunday.

In the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 event, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan defeated Paralympic Champions Oktila and Sadiyah of Indonesia 21-16, 21-11. to win gold.

India ended the campaign with 18 medals in total with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze.

