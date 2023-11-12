India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament

India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-16, 21-19 to win men’s SL3 event at the Japan Para-Badminton International tournament on Sunday.
In the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 event, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan defeated Paralympic Champions Oktila and Sadiyah of Indonesia 21-16, 21-11. to win gold.
India ended the campaign with 18 medals in total with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 280/3 (39); Shreyas, Rahul eye late flourish after top-order shines
- Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years
- Full list of teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025: England makes the cut, Afghanistan to debut
- IND vs NED: Virat Kohli becomes highest run scorer of ODI World Cup 2023
- ‘Phenomenon’ Kane basks in praise after record goal run for Bayern
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE