India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament

India’s Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-16, 21-19 to win men’s SL3 event at the Japan Para-Badminton International tournament on Sunday.

In the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 event, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan defeated Paralympic Champions Oktila and Sadiyah of Indonesia 21-16, 21-11. to win gold.

India ended the campaign with 18 medals in total with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze.