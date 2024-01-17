MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Error-prone Srikanth goes down against Lee Cheuk Yiu in India Open

A flurry of brilliant shots was sandwiched between a series of unforced errors during the 47-minute opening round clash as Srikanth went down 22-24 13-21.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 18:25 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Srikanth Kidambi and Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu greet each other at the end of the men’s singles badminton match.
India’s Srikanth Kidambi and Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu greet each other at the end of the men’s singles badminton match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Srikanth Kidambi and Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu greet each other at the end of the men’s singles badminton match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the India Open Super 750 tournament with a straight-game loss to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu after yet another erratic performance here on Wednesday.

A flurry of brilliant shots was sandwiched between a series of unforced errors during the 47-minute opening round clash as Srikanth went down 22-24 13-21 to World No. 18 Lee.

Srikanth made a good start in the opening game, playing some fine strokes from the back court to keep his nose ahead. But Lee kept breathing down his neck and slowly came back to the groove and, following a tight battle, moved ahead from 17-17 to grab three game points.

Srikanth managed to claw back at 20-20 before taking a one-point lead, but then, sprayed a shot wide, as Lee sealed the game with a crisp drop in the end.

While he looked good in the first game, Srikanth fell 2-11 behind at the break after the change of ends. He recovered to 6-12, but the damage was already done as the gap was too big to be bridged by the Indian.

“I know I have been making unforced errors for sometimes and I am working on it,” said Srikanth after the match.

“I don’t play safe, that’s my game. I try to earn points. Hopefully, things will be better in next few tournaments. Parupalli (Kashyap) has a few things on his mind, so lets see. If I win a few tournaments, I will qualify for Olympics.

“I am not thinking about it as I just don’t want to qualify only, I want to be a medal contender too.” Earlier, World No. 20 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who had won the Guwahati Masters Super 100 last December, went down fighting to World No. 10 Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda prajongjai 5-21 21-18 11-21 in their women’s doubles opener.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kidambi Srikanth /

India Open /

Lee Cheuk Yiu /

Tanisha Crasto /

Ashwini Ponnappa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Error-prone Srikanth goes down against Lee Cheuk Yiu in India Open
    PTI
  2. Tsitsipas comes through ‘insane’ battle at Australian Open
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan team preview, squad, previous performance, key players
    Siddanth Nair
  4. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India eyes cleansweep against Afghanistan; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. We expect a high-pressing game from the very first minute against Uzbekistan: India coach Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Error-prone Srikanth goes down against Lee Cheuk Yiu in India Open
    PTI
  2. Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Rajawat, Prannoy enter second round of India Open
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Worked on strength during off-season, will take time to get into tournament mode: Prannoy
    PTI
  5. India Open 2024: Preview, squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info, tickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Error-prone Srikanth goes down against Lee Cheuk Yiu in India Open
    PTI
  2. Tsitsipas comes through ‘insane’ battle at Australian Open
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan team preview, squad, previous performance, key players
    Siddanth Nair
  4. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India eyes cleansweep against Afghanistan; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. We expect a high-pressing game from the very first minute against Uzbekistan: India coach Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment