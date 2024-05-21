MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Malaysia Masters: Treesa-Gayatri enter second round, Indians falter in singles qualification

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri, seventh seeded, notched up a fine 21-14, 21-10 win over Huang and Liang, ranked 104, in the round of 32.

Published : May 21, 2024 16:16 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of women’s doubles competition at the Malaysia Masters Super 500.
FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of women’s doubles competition at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of women’s doubles competition at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of women’s doubles competition after securing a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 here on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri, seventh seeded, notched up a fine 21-14, 21-10 win over Huang and Liang, ranked 104, in the round of 32.

There were four Indians in men’s singles qualification round but none could make the cut for the main draw.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, who won his maiden BWF Super 100 title at Odisha Masters last December, beat Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei 21-15, 21-19 before going down 21-13, 20-22, 13-21 to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

ALSO READ | Focus on Sindhu as she looks to end title drought at Malaysia Masters

Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at the World Junior Championships, beat compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-7, 21-14 but lost 21-23, 21-16, 17-21 to Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.

Former World Junior Championships silver medallist S. Sankar Subramanian suffered 12-21, 17-21 to Rhustavito in the opening round of qualification.

In women’s singles qualifiers, Tanya Hemanth went down 21-23, 8-21 to Lin Sih Yun of Chinese Taipei.

In women’s doubles, Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda lost 10-21 5-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhij Yun to also bow out of the competition.

Related stories

Related Topics

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Malaysia Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw
    PTI
  3. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Malaysia Masters: Treesa-Gayatri enter second round, Indians falter in singles qualification
    PTI
  2. Focus on Sindhu as she looks to end title drought at Malaysia Masters
    PTI
  3. Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Suhas qualify for Paris Paralympics 2024
    PTI
  4. Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia storms to Thailand Open 2024 victory
    AFP
  5. Satwik-Chirag pair clinches Thailand Open 2024 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Ekta wins gold with season’s best effort in club throw
    PTI
  3. World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu win gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 Word Cup 2024: Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan as Bowling Consultant
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment