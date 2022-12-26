Basketball

Mavericks unveil statue of franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career (1998-2019) with the Mavericks, an NBA record for most seasons played with one franchise.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 16:44 IST
26 December, 2022 16:44 IST
Dirk Nowitzki’s statue is unveiled during the “All Four One” statue ceremony in front of the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue of legendary forward Dirk Nowitzki prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The statue outside American Airlines Center is nearly 24 feet tall and is a sculpture of Nowitzki’s famed one-legged fadeaway jumper.

The writing at the base of the statue signifies that: “Loyalty never fades away.”

“It’s 21 letters for my 21 years here,” Nowitzki said.

Nowitzki, a 14-time All-Star, led Dallas to its lone NBA title during the 2010-11 season. He was named NBA Finals MVP.

Now 44, Nowitzki ranks sixth in NBA history with 31,560 career points. He will likely be a first-ballot selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Several current Dallas players attended the ceremony, including star guard Luka Doncic. Coach Jason Kidd, a former teammate of Nowitzki, also watched the festivities.

The statue is on Nowitzki Way, a street outside the downtown Dallas arena that was renamed after Nowitzki in 2019.

