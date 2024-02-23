MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games; assault charge dropped

The suspension was to begin with Thursday’s road game with the Indiana Pacers, pending Stewart’s physical readiness. Stewart is nursing a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 09:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (L) in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (L) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA suspended Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart for three games without pay because of a Feb. 14 altercation with Suns center Drew Eubanks before a game in Phoenix.

The suspension was to begin with Thursday’s road game with the Indiana Pacers, pending Stewart’s physical readiness. Stewart is nursing a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable.

Stewart, according to the NBA release, initiated “a physical altercation with Phoenix Suns forward-center Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14 before a game between the Pistons and Suns” and “punched and pushed Eubanks during the altercation.”

Following the incident, Stewart was arrested, given a citation and released. But later Thursday, court records showed that the assault charge against Stewart was dropped by the Phoenix Municipal Court, one day before he was scheduled to be arraigned.

Stewart, 22, attended the University of Washington and was a first-round pick (No. 16 overall) of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020.

Now in his fourth NBA season, he is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds through 35 games.

The Pistons begin play Thursday with the league’s worst record (8-46).

