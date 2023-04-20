Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs match at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The scores will read Lakers-Grizzlies

April 20, 2023 05:14
7-8

Tillman goes over Vanderbilt to score a two-pointer. Memphis is penalised on the next possession for a travelling foul.

April 20, 2023 05:13
7-6

Davis is fouled on a lay up and he puts in two free throws. He then denies a mid-range jumper from Jackson.

April 20, 2023 05:12
5-6

LeBron with a long two-pointer followed by a put-in from Brooks.

April 20, 2023 05:11
3-4

Jaren Jackson Jr denies Davis. The FedEx Forum is going off. Not even five minutes into the game.

April 20, 2023 05:10
3-4

Dillon Brooks with a poster shot to get Memphis off the mark. Tillman with another lay up to give a one point lead to the home team.

April 20, 2023 05:09
3-0

LeBron draws a foul on a drive from Dillon Brook. He puts in one of the two free throws.

April 20, 2023 05:08
2-0

Anthony Davis with a block and LeBron James with a put-away lay up of the first points of the night.

April 20, 2023 05:06
0-0

Lakers take the ball from the dip in. Off we go!

April 20, 2023 05:05
Moments away!

The players are out on the court. Gear up folks. Grab your popcorns.

April 20, 2023 05:01
It’s time for the anthem

The Star Spangled Banner is played at the FedEx Forum.

April 20, 2023 04:59
Injuries in NBA Playoffs

Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis are few of the players who have been injured so far. Check the full list:

April 20, 2023 04:54
LeBron James Playoffs Record

April 20, 2023 04:50
NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS

From Sacramento Kings pulling into a 2-0 lead against Golden State Warriors to Milwaukee Bucks being beaten at home by Miami Heat, catch the full list of fixtures and results from the NBA Playoffs.

April 20, 2023 04:47
Grizzlies Starting Five

April 20, 2023 04:47
Lakers Starting Five

April 20, 2023 04:43
Rui Hachimura - Making an impact

Hachimura’s contribution off the bench was instrumental in Lakers pulling off the win on the road. Coming off the bench, Hachimura fired 29 points, shooting 11 off 14.

April 20, 2023 04:34
JUST IN - Ja Morant ruled out

The Grizzlies main man is out of Game 2 after an injury to his right hand. Morant had walked off the court in the fourth quarter in Game 1 and does not make it in time for the second game.

April 20, 2023 04:24
STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will start at 5:00 AM IST on April 20 or 7:30 PM ET on April 19.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game?

The live stream of the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

April 20, 2023 04:24
PREVIEW

Los Angeles Lakers will look to consolidate on the advantage it gained against Memphis Grizzlies in the opening game before the series moves to Los Angeles.

Darvin Ham will be particularly pleased with his side’s scoring display in the first game with four players - LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves - hitting 20+ points.

If the Lakers indeed manage to win this series against the Grizzlies, they will become the first team to win a Playoffs series after qualfying through the Play-In tournament.

Memphis will be sweating over the fitness of Ja Morant, who had left the court mid-way in game one after suffering an injury to his hand.

In case Morant is unable to start game two, Tyus Jones will be slotted into the starting five.