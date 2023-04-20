STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will start at 5:00 AM IST on April 20 or 7:30 PM ET on April 19.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game?

The live stream of the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.