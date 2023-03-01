NBA roundup: Spurs top Jazz, end 16-game skid

Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, including several big buckets down the stretch, to help the San Antonio Spurs snap a 16-game losing streak with a 102-94 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The outcome, which wrapped up San Antonio’s nine-game Rodeo Road Trip, gave the Spurs their first victory since they beat Brooklyn on Jan. 17. It also ended an 18-game losing skid away from home.

Doug McDermott hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and Devonte’ Graham had 12 for the Spurs, who got just their 15th win.

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points with 10 rebounds for Utah, Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 points and Walker Kessler contributed 10 points and 15 boards.

Bucks 118, Nets 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 33 points and 15 rebounds as Milwaukee extended its winning streak to 15 games by rallying past Brooklyn in New York.

The Bucks are on their fifth 15-game winning streak in team history and second in four seasons after winning 18 straight Nov. 10-Dec. 14, 2019. Antetokounmpo had missed Sunday’s three-point win over Phoenix due to a leg injury and played 15 combined minutes in his previous two games due to injuries.

Mikal Bridges scored 31 points, helping the Nets build a 10-point cushion early in the third before Milwaukee began its comeback. Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 points, but Brooklyn scored only 19 points in the fourth and dropped its third straight.

Pacers 124, Mavericks 122

Tyrese Haliburton scored 32 points and Myles Turner added 24 as visiting Indiana became the latest team to take down new-look Dallas.

Jordan Nwora scored 16 points and Aaron Nesmith added 14 as the Pacers won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 6-8.

Luka Doncic logged 39 points, nine rebounds and six assists on his 24th birthday, and Kyrie Irving had 16 points and nine assists as the duo fell to 1-4 while on the court together. Irving was acquired by the Mavericks in a Feb. 6 trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving missed a step-back 3-point attempt with 1.1 seconds remaining that would have given Dallas the victory.

Grizzlies 121, Lakers 109

Ja Morant had 39 points as part of a triple-double and host Memphis took advantage of LeBron James’ absence to pull away from Los Angeles late.

Morant’s triple-double included 10 rebounds and a game-high-tying 10 assists. The 39 points were his second most this season (he had 49 against the Houston Rockets in October), while the triple-double was his sixth of the campaign.

The Lakers, who led by as many as six points in the third period, saw a three-game winning streak end shortly after learning that James is expected to miss at least two weeks with a foot injury that occurred in a Sunday win at Dallas. With Anthony Davis (28 points, 19 rebounds) and Lonnie Walker IV (21 points) leading the way, the Lakers played the Grizzlies to a 73-all tie before Memphis closed the third quarter with a 20-11 burst to take the lead for good.

Raptors 104, Bulls 98

Pascal Siakam had 20 points and eight rebounds, and host Toronto defeated Chicago.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points off the bench for the Raptors, who have won eight of their past 10 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points, Jakob Poeltl had 14, Scottie Barnes scored 11 and Fred VanVleet tallied just three points on 1-of-11 shooting but added nine assists.

Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points for the Bulls, who had won their two previous games. Zach LaVine added 17 points, DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points and Ayo Dosunmu scored 10.

Kings 123, Thunder 117

Harrison Barnes scored 29 points to lead five players in double figures as visiting Sacramento extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Oklahoma City.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Sacramento, which improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 after beating Oklahoma City for the second time in three days. Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 27 points and eight assists, while Dario Saric added 21 points.

Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth straight, battled back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game at 98 with 8:50 remaining. Barnes scored eight points during a 12-2 run to help Sacramento regain control. Davion Mitchell, who started in place of injured point guard De’Aaron Fox (left wrist soreness), sealed the victory with four points in the final minute.

Timberwolves 108, Clippers 101

Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 as visiting Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and Kyle Anderson added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves helped their playoff prospects by winning during the second game of a four-game visit to California. Paul George scored 25 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 as the Clippers lost their third consecutive game, all with Russell Westbrook on the roster after he was acquired following a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers and a buyout by the Utah Jazz.

A 5-0 burst from George brought the Clippers within 103-98 before Anderson scored inside as the Timberwolves went up 105-98 with 1:01 left in the game. An off-balance 3-pointer from Westbrook cut the Minnesota advantage to 105-101 with 42 seconds left before a Gobert dunk put the Wolves up by six with 23 seconds remaining.