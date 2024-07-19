MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bronny James continues promising play with 13 points in Lakers’ 93-89 win over Cavaliers

The son of NBA career-scoring leader LeBron James had eight first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 10:38 IST , LAS VEGAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to inbound the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to inbound the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to inbound the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lakers rookie Bronny James put together his second promising Summer League performance in a row Thursday night, scoring 13 points in Los Angeles’ 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The son of NBA career-scoring leader LeBron James had eight first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting.

He ended the game by making five out of 10 shots, including one of three from 3-point range. James also had five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

ALSO READ: NBA - Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

James, taken 55th in this year’s draft, had struggled throughout summer league until he scored 12 points Wednesday night in an 87-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Until then, James was seven for 31 from the field this summer and four for 19 in two games at Las Vegas.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season in his lone year of college basketball at Southern California, appearing in the team’s final 25 games.

He wasn’t able to start the season after needing a procedure to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, which was found after he went into cardiac arrest during a workout last summer.

Related Topics

Bronny James /

Los Angeles Lakers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bronny James continues promising play with 13 points in Lakers’ 93-89 win over Cavaliers
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 19: Winning start for India in World Squash Junior Team Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with hosh and josh at Paris Olympics’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Bronny James continues promising play with 13 points in Lakers’ 93-89 win over Cavaliers
    AP
  2. NBA: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84
    Reuters
  3. Bronny James bounces back with 12 points, Lakers tops Hawks 87-86 at Summer League
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics: USA beats Serbia 105-79 in warm-up match, Curry scores 24
    AP
  5. Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving breaks hand, undergoes surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bronny James continues promising play with 13 points in Lakers’ 93-89 win over Cavaliers
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 19: Winning start for India in World Squash Junior Team Championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with hosh and josh at Paris Olympics’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment