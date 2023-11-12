NBA Round-up: Magic beats Giannis, Bucks secures first win over Milwaukee in Orlando since 2018

Paolo Banchero had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Orlando’s Wagner brothers combined for 43 points and the Magic dealt the Milwaukee Bucks its second straight loss, 112-97 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, with 10 rebounds and seven assists, two nights after a 54-point effort in Thursday’s loss at Indiana.

The Bucks played a second game without Damian Lillard, who has a sore left calf.

Franz Wagner scored 24 for the Magic and Mo Wagner came off the bench with 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Suggs hit 4 of 8 3-point shots and added 20 points.

The loss broke Milwaukee’s 14-game win streak against the Magic and marked the Bucks first loss in Orlando since March 14, 2018.

CELTICS 117, RAPTORS 94

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 and Boston cruised past Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes for the Celtics, who won its second straight game after a 14-point victory over Brooklyn in their first NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Dennis Schroder had 14 points and Jakob Poeltl 12.

Toronto, which had won its last two games — both on the road — shot just 10 for 37 on 3-point attempts.

HEAT 117, HAWKS 109

Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 17 rebounds and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added a career-high 20 points as short-handed Miami beat Atlanta for its fourth straight win.

Miami was playing its first game since leading scorer Tyler Herro sprained his right ankle in Wednesday night’s 108-102 win at Memphis. Herro is expected to miss at least two weeks. Another top scorer, Jimmy Butler, missed the game against Atlanta for personal reasons.

The Heat showed off its depth to find scoring from different sources.

Kyle Lowry scored 17 points and Josh Richardson had 16, also a season high. Duncan Robinson scored 11 points in his first start of the season.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 27 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and 11 assists. Dejounte Murray had 23 points.

CAVALIERS 118, WARRIORS 110

Donovan Mitchell got the best of Golden State and Draymond Green, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals for Cleveland in a game in which Green was ejected.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points to lead the Warriors, who lost fiery forward Green at the 6:23 mark of the third quarter with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

Green pushed Mitchell with his shoulder and sent him out of bounds as Cleveland’s Caris LeVert drove for a layup. Then, as Green brought the ball across midcourt moments later, Mitchell chased him down and instigated a heated interaction — and Mitchell was called for a personal foul.

LeVert scored 22 points, and Darius Garland contributed 19 points, six rebounds, four assists with five steals. Evan Mobley added 19 points and two more of his team’s season-high 13 steals in one of the most balanced performances by Cleveland yet this season.