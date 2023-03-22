Basketball

Explained: Why NBA suspended Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

Memphis guard-forward Dillon Brooks will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday after getting slapped with his 18th technical foul of the season.

22 March, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. | Photo Credit: Brandon Dill

Memphis guard-forward Dillon Brooks will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday after getting slapped with his 18th technical foul of the season during a game Monday night.

Under NBA rules, a player is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, he will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

Brooks was issued the latest tech for taunting the Dallas Mavericks’ bench, specifically Theo Pinson. It occurred with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ win over the Mavs.

“... I just wanna let (Pinson) know he’s a cheerleader,” said Brooks, who pantomimed waving pom-poms.

Brooks scored nine points in the win. He’s averaging 14.2 points per game on the season.

He’ll miss Wednesday’s home game against Houston.

