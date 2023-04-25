Basketball

NBA Report: Sixers center Embiid dealing with sprained LCL

Reuters
PHILADELPHIA 25 April, 2023 21:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is dealing with a sprained LCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in the middle of the week, ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

The hope is that Embiid will be able to play toward the beginning, perhaps even Game 1, of the Sixers’ second-round series, per the reports. The good news: The 76ers still have time.

Embiid missed the team’s series-clinching 96-88 win over Brooklyn on Saturday but the 76ers still don’t have a second-round opponent yet. The Sixers await the winner of the Boston-Atlanta series, and the Celtics lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 on Tuesday night.

When Embiid does play, he’ll likely do so wearing a knee brace, per the reports.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday that tests following Game 3 revealed some soreness behind Embiid’s knee.

Embiid averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games against the Nets. He led the NBA in scoring during the regular season at 33.1 points per game.

Embiid, 29, played in 66 games during the regular season, two shy of his career high set during the 2021-22 season.

