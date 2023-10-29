MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Philadelphia beats Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto

Joel Embiid also scored 34 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists, and two blocked shots to help make new coach Nick Nurse a winner in his return to Toronto.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 13:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Toronto Raptors.
Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Toronto Raptors. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Toronto Raptors. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 34 points in the second quarter, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-107 Saturday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 34 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists, and two blocked shots to help make new coach Nick Nurse a winner in his return to Toronto.

Nurse, who coached the Raptors for the previous five seasons, was honoured with a video tribute during the first quarter. Nurse guided the Raptors to their only NBA championship in 2019.

The Raptors has lost two of its first three under new coach Darko Rajakovic. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points for the 76ers, who split its first two games of the season. Tobias Harris contributed 15 points.

Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 17 and rookie Gradey Dick contributed 16 points. Dennis Schroder had 15 and Pascal Siakam had 11 points.

The 76ers took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Oubre made two free throws to stretch the lead to 14 with 9:20 to play in the fourth. Toronto cut the lead to five on a 3-pointer by Dick with 6:20 to play. Maxey’s 3-pointer increased the lead to 12 with 4:15 left.

Toronto led 36-27 after the first quarter.

The Raptors opened a 12-point lead early in the second quarter. The 76ers came back to take a 51-48 lead on Maxey’s 3-pointer with 5:11 to play in the quarter.

Toronto responded with an 11-0 surge to take an eight-point lead. Maxey’s 3-pointer completed the first-half scoring with Toronto leading 59-56.

Embiid had 16 first-half points. Trent led Toronto in the first half with 14 points.

Philadelphia opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run. The 76ers increased the lead to 77-64 on Maxey’s 3-pointer with 6:42 left in the third. The 76ers led 91-79 after the third quarter.

Related stories

Related Topics

Philadelphia 76ers /

Toronto Raptors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: ENG bowls first in Lucknow; both Playing 11s unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Philadelphia beats Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Philadelphia beats Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto
    Reuters
  2. NBA 2023-24: Kevin Durant scores 26 points as Phoenix Suns beats Utah Jazz 126-104
    AP
  3. NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker might miss Utah Jazz clash 
    Reuters
  4. NBA 2023-24: Wizards search for first win in home opener against Grizzlies
    Reuters
  5. Knicks face Pelicans to complete back-to-back road games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: ENG bowls first in Lucknow; both Playing 11s unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Philadelphia beats Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment