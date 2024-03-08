MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Phoenix named to host NBA All-Star 2027

The NBA All-Star celebration is headed for Phoenix in 2027, the league announced on Thursday.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 09:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA All-Star celebration is headed for Phoenix in 2027, the league announced on Thursday.

Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, will play host to the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 21, 2027, Phoenix’s fourth time hosting the event (1975, 1995 and 2009).

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday, joined by Suns managing partner Mat Ishbia and others during a news conference in Phoenix.

“And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

The format is planned to resemble the 2024 version, beginning Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at Footprint Center with first-year and second-year players participating in the NBA Rising Stars competition.

The following day is capped by the All-Star Saturday Night events featuring the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Challenge and AT&T Slam Dunk.

The 76th All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 21.

“Phoenix is the ultimate basketball destination and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience our amazing city,” Ishbia said. “We will provide an NBA All-Star Weekend unlike any other, showcasing the passion of our fans, our city and everything that we’re building here.”

The NBA also will present fan-friendly events, including the All-Star practices and celebrity game, at several sites in Phoenix.

An All-Star fan fest will run through the weekend with entertainment and access to NBA luminaries and celebrities.

Phoenix also is hosting this season’s WNBA All-Star festivities.

The last time the NBA All-Star Game was in Phoenix, 2009, the Suns’ Shaquille O’Neal (17 points in 11 minutes) played with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (27 points), sharing the MVP award.

The Western Conference won 146-119 to cap a weekend that saw Oklahoma City Thunder youngster Kevin Durant, now with the Suns, score 46 points in the Rising Stars event.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 2: IND 135/1; Rohit, Gill eye massive lead vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami 2-2 Nashville HIGHLIGHTS, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi, Suarez score to cancel Shaffelburg brace as MIA , NSH play out entertaining draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Phoenix named to host NBA All-Star 2027
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells: Wawrinka struggles continue with early loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Phoenix named to host NBA All-Star 2027
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Warriors bulldozes Bucks
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Celtics pounds Warriors for 11th straight win
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: LeBron James hits milestone, but Nuggets win
    Reuters
  5. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 2: IND 135/1; Rohit, Gill eye massive lead vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami 2-2 Nashville HIGHLIGHTS, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi, Suarez score to cancel Shaffelburg brace as MIA , NSH play out entertaining draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Phoenix named to host NBA All-Star 2027
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells: Wawrinka struggles continue with early loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment