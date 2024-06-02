Amit Panghal secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota

India’s Amit Panghal secured the ticket for Paris 2024 Olympics after defeating Liu Chuang of China in an unanimous 5-0 decision in the men’s 51kg category at the second World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok on Sunday.
Amit was 4-1 down after the first round and managed to stage a comeback with swift punches and agility to win the next two rounds.
The 28-year-old is the second Indian male boxer to qualify for the 2024 Olympics after Nishant Dev booked his spot after beating Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari 5-0 in the men’s 71kg event.
READ | Amit Panghal’s road to Paris 2024 Olympics
Amit will join Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), who clinched the Paris spot via Asian Games 2022 wins.
This was Amit’s sole chance to qualify for the Olympics after he lost out to world championship bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria in the selection trials for the previous two qualifying events.
Other Indians in fray looking to secure Olympic quotas include Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg).
