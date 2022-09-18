Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and multiple Asian medallist Shiva Thapa were the prominent boxers who made it into the Indian team for the Asian championships to be held in Amman, Jordan, from October 30 to November 12.

While Lovlina, who competed in 70kg in the Commonwealth Games, moved up to 75kg with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shiva stuck to 63.5kg in the trials concluded at NIS Patiala on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Amit Panghal (51kg) skipped the trials.

Amit and Nikhat took a break, whereas Nitu stayed away from the trials due to a shoulder injury, a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) source said.