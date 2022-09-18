Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa in India’s squad for Asian Boxing Championships

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Amit Panghal (51kg) skipped the trials.

Y. B. Sarangi
18 September, 2022 20:06 IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will fight in the 75kg category in the Asian Boxing Championship. (File Photo)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will fight in the 75kg category in the Asian Boxing Championship. (File Photo)

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and multiple Asian medallist Shiva Thapa were the prominent boxers who made it into the Indian team for the Asian championships to be held in Amman, Jordan, from October 30 to November 12.

While Lovlina, who competed in 70kg in the Commonwealth Games, moved up to 75kg with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shiva stuck to 63.5kg in the trials concluded at NIS Patiala on Saturday.

Also Read
IBA too slow with reforms, too dependent on Russia’s Gazprom - IOC

Amit and Nikhat took a break, whereas Nitu stayed away from the trials due to a shoulder injury, a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) source said.

The squad:
Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Sachin (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Mohammed Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Kapil Pokharia (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Narender (+92kg).
Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Parveen Hooda (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).

