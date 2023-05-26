Boxing

Warburton appointed head coach of Indian sub-junior team

Y. B. Sarangi
FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen (L) of Telangana with her Head Coach John Warburton (R). | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

Warburton, whose coaching career has spanned nearly four decades, has been actively involved with the sport in England since 1984. He is currently heading boxing at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka.

Well-known English coach John Warburton, who works at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), has been appointed the head coach of the Indian sub-junior boxing team.

According to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the ‘strategic partnership’ with JSW is aimed at the development of boxers by giving them top-level training at the grassroots level and creating a stronger talent pool.

The BFI is planning to conduct the National sub-junior camp at the IIS, Vijayanagar, where Warburton is coaching the JSW-sponsored boxers, such as Nishant Dev, Manisha Moun and Manju Bamboriya.

“JSW will continue to pay Warburton’s salary,” BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita said.

Warburton has been associated with England’s boxing since 1984, working with leading boxers including Olympic and World championship medalists Audley Harrison, Amir Khan, James DeGale, David Haye and Carl Froch. He has also worked as a youth development coach.

