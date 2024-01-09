MagazineBuy Print

Boxing: National super heavyweight champion Jaipal Singh provisionally suspended for doping

Jaipal tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids and hormone and metabolic modulators at the National championships in Shillong last month, a BFI source told Sportstar.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 20:50 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National super heavyweight champion boxer Jaipal Singh has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for banned substances.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National super heavyweight champion boxer Jaipal Singh has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for banned substances. | Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/ Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National super heavyweight champion boxer Jaipal Singh has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for banned substances. | Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/ Getty Images

National super heavyweight champion boxer Jaipal Singh has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for banned substances.

Jaipal tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids and hormone and metabolic modulators at the National championships in Shillong last month, a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) source told Sportstar.

ALSO READ: National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu

The Punjab boxer, who knocked out Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat against the run of play in the closing minute of the +92kg final bout in the National championships on December 1, was suspended with immediate effect on December 27 and was excluded from the National camp.

Following his shock defeat, Ahlawat had to follow the protocol and stay out of action for a month before returning to the National camp a few days back. It was a setback to Ahlawat’s preparations for the Olympic qualifier starting February 29.

Another Punjab boxer, Kartik, who had emerged as the 86kg champion at Hisar in the previous edition of the National championships, had returned a positive result for a banned substance and was not allowed to participate in the Strandja Memorial event last year.

