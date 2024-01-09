MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu

Shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were chosen for the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for a breakout 2023.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 14:56 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to cricketer Mohammed Shami during the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to cricketer Mohammed Shami during the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to cricketer Mohammed Shami during the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s best-performing athletes were on Tuesday conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony where cricketer Mohammed Shami walked in to a rapturous applause at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were chosen for the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for a breakout 2023, during which they won their maiden Asian Games gold - a first for India in badminton - while also clinching the Asian Championships title and the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title.

The duo is currently playing in Malaysia Open Super 1000 and therefore skipped the function.

The awards ceremony, usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was deferred because of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which ran from September 23 to October 8 last year.

An atmosphere of gaiety pervaded the Rashtrapati Bhawan as 26 athletes and para-athletes were conferred the Arjuna Awards.

Chirag and Satwik, who became world No.1 last year, would be aiming for an Olympic medal in Paris, having all but sealed qualification for the global showpiece, to be held later this year, by virtue of being world No. 2.

Shami, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, was there to receive the honours. He took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year.

“My aim is to keep myself fit as far as possible, as the next two tournaments and series are big. I will focus on fitness,” he told PTI at a sports ministry reception last night.

Also receiving a huge round of applause was the newly crowned chess Grandmaster (GM) R. Vaishali, the elder sister of precocious chess talent R. Praggnanandhaa.

Vaishali was honoured for becoming the third woman from the country, after Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika, to turn GM.

Pistol shooting sensation, 19-year-old Esha Singh, was among the notable absentees as she is competing in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta.

On Monday, she qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the individual and team gold in 10m air pistol events.

Other sporting bigwigs who were chosen for the Arjuna Award this year were wrestler Antim Panghal, a former junior world champion and bronze-winner at the senior event last year, boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin (bronze-winner at last year’s world championships), and para-archer Sheetal Devi.

Devi, who won two gold medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games, is the first international para-archer without upper limbs due to a rare condition called Phocomelia.

Among the notable Dronacharya awardees this year is chess coach RB Ramesh, who has groomed Praggnanandhaa.

While the Khel Ratna comes with a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh, the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards include a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakh.

FULL LIST OF RECIPIENTS OF 2023 AWARDS
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (badminton).
Arjuna Awards
Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery), Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Murali Sreeshankar (athletics), Parul Chaudhary (athletics), Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Mohammed Shami (cricket), Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pawan Kumar (kabaddi), Ritu Negi (kabaddi), Nasreen (kho-kho), Pinki (lawn bowls), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Esha Singh (shooting), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis), Sunil Kumar (wrestling), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket), Prachi Yadav (para canoeing).
Dronacharya Award (regular category) for outstanding coaches
Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Mahaveer Prasad Saini (para athletics), Shivendra Singh (hockey), Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar (mallakhamb).
Dronacharya Award (life-time category) for outstanding coaches
Jaskirat Singh Grewal (golf), Bhaskaran E (kabaddi), Jayanta Kumar Pushilal (table tennis).
Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement
Manjusha Kanwar (badminton), Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey), Kavitha Selvaraj (kabaddi).
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (overall winner university); Lovely Professional University, Punjab (first runner -up); Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (second runner-up).

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

Chirag Shetty /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Asian Games /

R. Vaishali /

Koneru Humpy /

Dronavalli Harika /

Esha Singh /

Paris Olympics /

Antim Panghal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, EBFC 3-2 OFC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva, Saul Crespo score in five goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva’s brace gives East Bengal FC win over Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA 2nd Test pitch at Newlands rated as ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC, receives one demerit point
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu
    PTI
  2. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Chennai Quick Guns goes table top; Gujarat Giants dominates Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha Juggernauts rises to top of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 table with victory over Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deep-rooted legacy helps Maharashtra take centre stage in Ultimate Kho Kho
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, EBFC 3-2 OFC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva, Saul Crespo score in five goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva’s brace gives East Bengal FC win over Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA 2nd Test pitch at Newlands rated as ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC, receives one demerit point
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment