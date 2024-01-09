ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, venues, dates

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will be held in South Africa from January 19 to February 11 across five venues.
Sixteen teams will take part in the 50-over tournament, which will see a total of 41 matches being played. The teams will be divided into four groups of four in the group stages, which will be followed by a Super Six stage, where two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semifinalists and the subsequent finalists.
Group A comprises defending champion India, 2020 winner Bangladesh, Ireland and USA. Group B consists of England, host South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia will make up Group C, while Group D will be made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.
Three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six stage from the preliminary round.
Here is the full schedule of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|January 19
|Ireland vs USA
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 19
|South Africa vs West Indies
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 20
|Bangladesh vs India
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 20
|Scotland vs England
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 20
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 21
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 21
|New Zealand vs Nepal
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 22
|Bangladesh vs Ireland
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 22
|Australia vs Namibia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 23
|South Africa vs England
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 23
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 24
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 24
|West Indies vs Scotland
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 24
|Nepal vs Pakistan
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 25
|India vs Ireland
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 25
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 26
|USA vs Bangladesh
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 26
|England vs West Indies
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 26
|Afghanistan vs Nepal
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 27
|Zimbabwe vs Namibia
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 27
|South Africa vs Scotland
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 27
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Buffalo Park, East London
|January 28
|India vs USA
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 28
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 30
|A1 vs D2
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 30
|C2 vs B3
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 30
|D1 vs A3
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|January 31
|A4 vs D4
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|January 31
|D3 vs A2
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|January 31
|C1 vs B2
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|January 31
|C3 vs B1
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|February 1
|B4 vs C4
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 2
|A1 vs D3
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|February 2
|B3 vs C1
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|February 2
|B1 vs C2
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|February 3
|D1 vs A2
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 3
|D2 vs A3
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|February 3
|B2 vs C3
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|February 6
|SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 8
|SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|February 11
|Final
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
