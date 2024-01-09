MagazineBuy Print

ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, venues, dates

ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 full schedule: Here is the full list of matches and venues of the 50-over tournament, to be held in South Africa from January 19 to February 11.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 14:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India players celebrate after winning the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title in 2022 after beating England in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda.
India players celebrate after winning the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title in 2022 after beating England in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

India players celebrate after winning the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title in 2022 after beating England in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. | Photo Credit: ICC

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will be held in South Africa from January 19 to February 11 across five venues.

Sixteen teams will take part in the 50-over tournament, which will see a total of 41 matches being played. The teams will be divided into four groups of four in the group stages, which will be followed by a Super Six stage, where two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semifinalists and the subsequent finalists.

Group A comprises defending champion India, 2020 winner Bangladesh, Ireland and USA. Group B consists of England, host South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia will make up Group C, while Group D will be made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

Three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six stage from the preliminary round.

Here is the full schedule of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024:

Date Fixture Venue
January 19 Ireland vs USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 19 South Africa vs West Indies JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 20 Bangladesh vs India Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 20 Scotland vs England JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 20 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Buffalo Park, East London
January 21 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 21 New Zealand vs Nepal Buffalo Park, East London
January 22 Bangladesh vs Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 22 Australia vs Namibia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 23 South Africa vs England JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 23 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Buffalo Park, East London
January 24 Sri Lanka vs Namibia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 24 West Indies vs Scotland JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 24 Nepal vs Pakistan Buffalo Park, East London
January 25 India vs Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 25 Zimbabwe vs Australia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 26 USA vs Bangladesh Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 26 England vs West Indies JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 26 Afghanistan vs Nepal Buffalo Park, East London
January 27 Zimbabwe vs Namibia Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 27 South Africa vs Scotland JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 27 Pakistan vs New Zealand Buffalo Park, East London
January 28 India vs USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 28 Australia vs Sri Lanka Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 30 A1 vs D2 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 30 C2 vs B3 Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 30 D1 vs A3 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 31 A4 vs D4 Willowmoore Park, Benoni
January 31 D3 vs A2 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 31 C1 vs B2 Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
January 31 C3 vs B1 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
February 1 B4 vs C4 Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 2 A1 vs D3 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
February 2 B3 vs C1 Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
February 2 B1 vs C2 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
February 3 D1 vs A2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 3 D2 vs A3 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
February 3 B2 vs C3 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
February 6 SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 8 SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 11 Final Willowmoore Park, Benoni

