BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup

The BCCI announced India’s U19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024 on Tuesday.
The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick off on December 29, 2023, with the final scheduled on January 10, 2024.
Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup.
India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA and begins its U19 World Cup campaign on January 20, 2024, with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.
India then plays its next two group fixtures against Ireland and the USA on January 25 and 28, respectively.
The final of the marquee tournament will be played on February 11, 2024, in Benoni.
India U19 squad for tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup
|No.
|Name
|Association
|1
|Arshin Kulkarni
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|2
|Adarsh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
|3
|Rudra Mayur Patel
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|4
|Sachin Dhas
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|5
|Priyanshu Moliya
|Baroda Cricket Association
|6
|Musheer Khan
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|7
|Uday Saharan (C)
|Punjab Cricket Association
|8
|Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK)
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|9
|Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC)
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|10
|Murugan Abhishek
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|11
|Innesh Mahajan (WK)
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|12
|Dhanush Gowda
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|13
|Aaradhya Shukla
|Punjab Cricket Association
|14
|Raj Limbani
|Baroda Cricket Association
|15
|Naman Tiwari
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
