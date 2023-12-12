BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup

The BCCI announced India’s U19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024 on Tuesday.

The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick off on December 29, 2023, with the final scheduled on January 10, 2024.

Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup.

India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA and begins its U19 World Cup campaign on January 20, 2024, with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.

India then plays its next two group fixtures against Ireland and the USA on January 25 and 28, respectively.

The final of the marquee tournament will be played on February 11, 2024, in Benoni.

India U19 squad for tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup

No. Name Association 1 Arshin Kulkarni Maharashtra Cricket Association 2 Adarsh Singh Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 3 Rudra Mayur Patel Gujarat Cricket Association 4 Sachin Dhas Maharashtra Cricket Association 5 Priyanshu Moliya Baroda Cricket Association 6 Musheer Khan Mumbai Cricket Association 7 Uday Saharan (C) Punjab Cricket Association 8 Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK) Hyderabad Cricket Association 9 Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Murugan Abhishek Hyderabad Cricket Association 11 Innesh Mahajan (WK) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 12 Dhanush Gowda Karnataka State Cricket Association 13 Aaradhya Shukla Punjab Cricket Association 14 Raj Limbani Baroda Cricket Association 15 Naman Tiwari Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association