MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup

India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA and begins its U19 World Cup campaign on January 20, 2024, with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 19:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The final of the marquee tournament will be played on the 11th of February, 2024 in Benoni.
The final of the marquee tournament will be played on the 11th of February, 2024 in Benoni. | Photo Credit:  Getty Images
infoIcon

The final of the marquee tournament will be played on the 11th of February, 2024 in Benoni. | Photo Credit:  Getty Images

The BCCI announced India’s U19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024 on Tuesday.

The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick off on December 29, 2023, with the final scheduled on January 10, 2024.

Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup.

ALSO READ: U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis

India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA and begins its U19 World Cup campaign on January 20, 2024, with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.

India then plays its next two group fixtures against Ireland and the USA on January 25 and 28, respectively.

The final of the marquee tournament will be played on February 11, 2024, in Benoni.

India U19 squad for tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup

No. Name Association
1 Arshin Kulkarni Maharashtra Cricket Association
2 Adarsh Singh Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
3 Rudra Mayur Patel Gujarat Cricket Association
4 Sachin Dhas Maharashtra Cricket Association
5 Priyanshu Moliya Baroda Cricket Association
6 Musheer Khan Mumbai Cricket Association
7 Uday Saharan (C) Punjab Cricket Association
8 Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK) Hyderabad Cricket Association
9 Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
10 Murugan Abhishek Hyderabad Cricket Association
11 Innesh Mahajan (WK) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
12 Dhanush Gowda Karnataka State Cricket Association
13 Aaradhya Shukla Punjab Cricket Association
14 Raj Limbani Baroda Cricket Association
15 Naman Tiwari Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
Traveling standby players for tri-series
Prem Devkar (Mumbai Cricket Association), Ansh Gosai (Saurashtra Cricket Association), Md. Amaan (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association)
Backup players
Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

Related stories

Related Topics

BCCI /

ICC Under-19 World Cup /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Preview, Streaming info; Rain threat looms over SA vs IND in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Preview, Streaming info; Rain threat looms over SA vs IND in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis
    PTI
  5. Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Preview, Streaming info; Rain threat looms over SA vs IND in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment