U19 World Cup 2024: ICC announces revised schedule as tournament heads to South Africa

ICC has announced the revised schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 which is set to be held in South Africa now from January 19 to February 11 on Monday.

The 15th edition of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, was relocated to South Africa following ICC’s decision to suspend the Island nation in November.

ICC has confirmed the five venues - Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Buffalo Park in East London, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni - that will host the 41 matches through the tournament.

The schedule sees the new host kick off its campaign against the West Indies in Potchefstroom on opening day, while defending champion India start the defence of its crown a day later against Bangladesh.

Also read | ICC to start Stop Clock trial from first West Indies vs England T20I

The event welcomes a new format for this edition, where teams progressing from the group stages will enter a new Super Six stage, starting 30 January, where two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semifinalists and finalists.

In the group listings, India is joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B consists of England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.