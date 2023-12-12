MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis

After shooting out Nepal for just 52 runs in 22.1 overs, all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni (43 not out), hit five huge sixes to knock off the runs in just 7.1 overs.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 17:28 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pacer Raj Limbani picked up seven wickets to bundle out Nepal for 52 runs in the U19 Asia Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Pacer Raj Limbani picked up seven wickets to bundle out Nepal for 52 runs in the U19 Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pacer Raj Limbani picked up seven wickets to bundle out Nepal for 52 runs in the U19 Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

Seam bowler Raj Limbani bowled an incisive spell to record the brilliant figures of 7/13 as India cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Nepal to clinch a semi-final berth in the U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Tuesday.

After shooting out Nepal for just 52 runs in 22.1 overs, courtesy Limbani’s superb performance, all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni (43 not out), hit five huge sixes to knock off the runs in just 7.1 overs.

ALSO READ: Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm ahead of England Test

Having lost to arch-rival Pakistan by eight wickets in the previous encounter, India colts, led by Uday Saharan, needed to win its final league game to qualify for the knock-out stage and it dominated proceedings against the boys from Himalayan nation.

Nepal was already out of contention after losing both its group league game but its worst was saved for the last with none of its players getting into double digits.

The top scorer for Nepal was Hemant Dhami (8), whose two boundaries got the team past 50-run mark.

Limbani, the lanky 18-year-old right-armer from Baroda, who primarily bowls inswingers at mid 120s, didn’t let any of the Nepalese batters settle down and pitched it up, getting sufficient movement.

The chase was never a problem for India as opener Arshin tonked the Nepal bowlers for fun. Arshin scored 70 not out and took three wickets in the opening game against Afghanistan but didn’t make much of a mark against Pakistan.

On the day, he was in a mood to entertain his dug-out while making mockery of a small target after getting a wicket with his bowling.

Related stories

Related Topics

U-19 Asia Cup /

India /

Nepal U-19 /

India U-19

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG Test: Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag, hopes to have World Test Championship in women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis
    PTI
  3. Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board
    AFP
  4. Jofra Archer’s return in Barbados club match surprises England
    AFP
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the second T20 international between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG Test: Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag, hopes to have World Test Championship in women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment