MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test

With the venue gearing up to host its first Test since 2018 when India takes on England here from February 15, SCA secretary Himanshu Shah says all the restoration work will be completed by the end of January and there is no need to keep another venue on standby.  

Published : Dec 12, 2023 17:04 IST , RAJKOT - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023.
A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

The Saurashtra Cricket Association is confident of hosting the third Test between India and England, scheduled to he held here at the SCA Stadium from February 15, after a severe cyclonic storm on November 26 wreaked extensive damage to the media box at the venue.

“In this belt, we had the effect of a cyclonic twister that settled in the stadium for almost 10 to 15 minutes and severely damaged our media box and some other areas. The gym, admin office, some glass panels and furniture were also damaged, but media box was most affected,” SCA secretary Himanshu Shah told Sportstar on Tuesday, while adding that three to four roofs above the stands adjoining the media box at the east end were also damaged.  

A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023.
A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
lightbox-info

A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

With the venue gearing up to host its first Test since 2018 when India takes on England here from February 15, Shah says all the restoration work will be completed by the end of January and there is no need to keep another venue on standby.  

ALSO READ | England announces 16 member squad for India Test series

“We are very confident that much before that [February 15] we will be able to restore areas that are damaged. Required work is also initiated and ongoing. By January 18 or 20, we will be able to take care of major areas which are damaged. One or two areas will be done by January 31. By January end we should be ready with all the areas.”  

The venue is currently hosting the knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The semifinals and final, starting here from Wednesday, will be played under lights, with the matches scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. Shah said that all the stands at the venue will be open for spectators.  

A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023.
A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
lightbox-info

A general view of Press Box of Saurashtra Cricket Association after badly damage during cyclone in last month ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 1 between Haryana and Tamil Nadu in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

With all four quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday scheduled in the city, only two were held in the complex of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The other two games took place at the remote Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘A’ and ‘B’, about 30 kilometres from the SCA Stadium, off the Jamnagar Highway.  

“Our domestic matches of Saurashtra Cricket Association have been played there since one or two seasons. This is being developed by us mainly for domestic matches of BCCI as well as Saurashtra Cricket Association. A very modern pavilion is almost on the verge of completion and the final touches are being given,” Shah said.  

He expects the venue to be completely ready in about a month and said that more domestic matches will be held here in the future.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saurashtra Cricket Association /

England /

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis
    PTI
  3. FIFA condemns ‘totally unacceptable’ attack on Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler
    AFP
  4. Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu faces heavyweight Mumbai in quarterfinal
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Krishna, Kunnummal tons guide Kerala past Maharashtra, into quarterfinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts Schedule: Full list of teams, matches, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis
    PTI
  3. FIFA condemns ‘totally unacceptable’ attack on Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler
    AFP
  4. Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment