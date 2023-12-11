IPL 2024 auction: 77 slots up for grab as 333 players set to go under hammer on December 19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction will have 333 players from 13 countries, including 214 Indians, hoping to attract a bid from either of the 10 franchises in Dubai on December 19.

The IPL authorities on Monday evening released the auction list a day before the pre-auction transfer window closes. Based on the interest by the franchises, the list has been pruned from 1150-plus cricketers who had registered for the auction.

Interestingly, a maximum of 77 slots are up for grabs, considering the cap on signing 25 players per franchise for every IPL season. A maximum of 47 Indians will eventually go under the hammer come December 19, while not more than 30 of the 119 overseas cricketers.

A total of 16 high-profile players have opted for a base price of Rs. 2 crore. All the six members of Australia’s triumphant ODI World Cup campaign last month who have entered the auction have opted for the highest base price. They are Travis Head, Steve Smith, captain Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Head, who last featured in 2017, and Starc, who returns to the IPL Auction after five years (he pulled out of the season after the auction in 2018) are likely to be among the top buys in the auction along with South Africa’s tearaway fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who has also opted for the highest base price.

Shardul Thakur, India’s World Cupper, has also opted for Rs. 2 crore as his base price while New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra - despite a sensational World Cup - has opted for a price band of Rs. 50 lakh, the lowest on offer for anyone with an international cap.

Among the uncapped Indians, Shahrukh Khan has opted for a base price of Rs. 40 lakh while Sarfaraz Khan - the other high-profile domestic cricketer to have been released ahead of the auction - has chosen Rs. 20 lakh, the minimum base price.

Sarfaraz’s younger brother Musheer is among the seven members of India’s Under-19 squad that is competing in the ongoing Asia Cup. The others are Arshin Kulkarni, A. Avanish Rao, Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla and Raj Limbani.