IPL Auction 2024: Where to watch, date, timing, venue and live streaming info

The BCCI has announced the list of all the players that will go under the hammer during the IPL Auction 2024 that will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19 on Monday.

A total of INR 262.95 crore salary cap is available to spent in the auction with Gujarat Titans having the highest purse - INR 38.15 crore - and Lucknow Super Giants with the lowest - INR 13.15 crore. A total of 77 slots are available including 30 overseas players slots.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2024 auction:

When will the IPL 2024 Auction take happen?

The IPL 2024 Auction will happen on December 19 2023.

Where will the IPL 2024 Auction take place?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Follow | IPL 2024 Auction: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer

When will the IPL 2024 Auction start?

The IPL 2024 Auction will start from 2:30 PM IST.

How many players will go under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction?

A total of 333 shortlisted players will go under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction.

How many Indians players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 214 Indian players will be under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction.

How many overseas players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 119 overseas players including two from associate nations are there in the IPL Auction 2024 player list.

How many capped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 116 capped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list.

How many uncapped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 215 capped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list.

Where to watch the IPL 2024 Auction?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be telecasted live on Sports18 network and live streamed on Jio Cinema app & website.