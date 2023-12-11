MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Auction 2024: Where to watch, date, timing, venue and live streaming info

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2024 Auction to be held on December 19 in Dubai.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 21:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The IPL 2024 Auction will take place on December 19.
The IPL 2024 Auction will take place on December 19. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

The IPL 2024 Auction will take place on December 19. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The BCCI has announced the list of all the players that will go under the hammer during the IPL Auction 2024 that will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19 on Monday.

A total of INR 262.95 crore salary cap is available to spent in the auction with Gujarat Titans having the highest purse - INR 38.15 crore - and Lucknow Super Giants with the lowest - INR 13.15 crore. A total of 77 slots are available including 30 overseas players slots.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2024 auction:

When will the IPL 2024 Auction take happen?

The IPL 2024 Auction will happen on December 19 2023.

Where will the IPL 2024 Auction take place?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Follow | IPL 2024 Auction: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer

When will the IPL 2024 Auction start?

The IPL 2024 Auction will start from 2:30 PM IST.

How many players will go under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction?

A total of 333 shortlisted players will go under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction.

How many Indians players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 214 Indian players will be under the hammer during the IPL 2024 Auction.

How many overseas players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 119 overseas players including two from associate nations are there in the IPL Auction 2024 player list.

How many capped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 116 capped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list.

How many uncapped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list?

A total of 215 capped players are there in the IPL 2024 Auction player list.

Where to watch the IPL 2024 Auction?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be telecasted live on Sports18 network and live streamed on Jio Cinema app & website.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: BB 23-17 UPY; Vikash leads Bulls’ comeback against Yoddhas; Arjun leads Jaipur to win vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Where to watch, date, timing, venue and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai to host GM Chess Championship as Gukesh, Arjun eye 2024 Candidates spot
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Netflix Slam: Nadal vs Alcaraz face-off in March to be streamed live on Netflix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IPL Auction 2024: Where to watch, date, timing, venue and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Dravid’ and Sehwag’ clash at BCCI U-16 Meet: Aryavir and Anvay battle it out as Karnataka take on Delhi in Vijay Merchant Trophy
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer on December 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. England announces 16 member squad for India Test series
    Team Sportstar
  5. U19 World Cup 2024: ICC announces revised schedule as tournament heads to South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: BB 23-17 UPY; Vikash leads Bulls’ comeback against Yoddhas; Arjun leads Jaipur to win vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Where to watch, date, timing, venue and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai to host GM Chess Championship as Gukesh, Arjun eye 2024 Candidates spot
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Netflix Slam: Nadal vs Alcaraz face-off in March to be streamed live on Netflix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment