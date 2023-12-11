MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Auction: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer on December 19

IPL 2024 auction: The pruned list includes 333 players, who will go under the hammer during the mini-auction in Dubai on December 19.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 20:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view during day one of the Indian Premier League Player Auction.
General view during day one of the Indian Premier League Player Auction. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

General view during day one of the Indian Premier League Player Auction. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced its final IPL 2024 auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 991 players. The auction will be held in Dubai on December 19 from 2:30 PM IST.

The final list includes 333 players. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which two players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and two from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

23 players are in the INR 2 crore bracket while 13 players are there in the INR 1.5 crore bracket.

Gujarat Titans has the highest auction purse - INR 38.15 crore and Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest - INR 13.15 crore.

