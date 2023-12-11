MagazineBuy Print

England announces 16 member squad for India Test series

Ben Stokes to lead England’s 16 member squad for five-match Test series against India starting on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Test captain Ben Stokes in action.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Test captain Ben Stokes in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Paul Childs
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Ben Stokes in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Paul Childs

The England Men’s cricket team has announced a 16-player squad for its upcoming five-Test series against India staring in January 2024. 

The squad includes three young players who are yet to make their Test debuts: Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, Lancashire off-spinner Tom Hartley, and Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Atkinson impressed with 20 wickets in five County Championship matches last summer, averaging just 20.20 and helping Surrey secure back-to-back titles. Both Hartley and Bashir recently joined England Lions in the United Arab Emirates for a training camp, alongside vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach as they prepared for their return to Test cricket following injuries.

Leicestershire’s teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made a memorable debut in Pakistan last December with a five-wicket haul, also returns to the Test squad.

England Men’s Squad for Test tour of India:
Ben Stokes (Captain)
Rehan Ahmed 
James Anderson
Gus Atkinson 
Jonny Bairstow 
Shoaib Bashir 
Harry Brook 
Zak Crawley 
Ben Duckett 
Ben Foakes 
Tom Hartley 
Jack Leach 
Ollie Pope 
Ollie Robinson
Joe Root 
Mark Wood
India vs England Men’s Tests series schedule
1st Test: India v England, 25-29 January, Hyderabad
2nd Test: India v England, 2-6 February, Vizag
3rd Test: India v England, 15-19 February, Rajkot
4th Test: India v England, 23-27 February, Ranchi
5th Test: India v England, 7-11 March, Dharamsala

