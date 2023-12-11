England announces 16 member squad for India Test series

The England Men’s cricket team has announced a 16-player squad for its upcoming five-Test series against India staring in January 2024.
The squad includes three young players who are yet to make their Test debuts: Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, Lancashire off-spinner Tom Hartley, and Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.
Atkinson impressed with 20 wickets in five County Championship matches last summer, averaging just 20.20 and helping Surrey secure back-to-back titles. Both Hartley and Bashir recently joined England Lions in the United Arab Emirates for a training camp, alongside vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach as they prepared for their return to Test cricket following injuries.
Leicestershire’s teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made a memorable debut in Pakistan last December with a five-wicket haul, also returns to the Test squad.
England Men’s Squad for Test tour of India:
India vs England Men’s Tests series schedule
