England announces 16 member squad for India Test series

The England Men’s cricket team has announced a 16-player squad for its upcoming five-Test series against India staring in January 2024.

The squad includes three young players who are yet to make their Test debuts: Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, Lancashire off-spinner Tom Hartley, and Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Atkinson impressed with 20 wickets in five County Championship matches last summer, averaging just 20.20 and helping Surrey secure back-to-back titles. Both Hartley and Bashir recently joined England Lions in the United Arab Emirates for a training camp, alongside vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach as they prepared for their return to Test cricket following injuries.

Leicestershire’s teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made a memorable debut in Pakistan last December with a five-wicket haul, also returns to the Test squad.

England Men’s Squad for Test tour of India: Ben Stokes (Captain) Rehan Ahmed James Anderson Gus Atkinson Jonny Bairstow Shoaib Bashir Harry Brook Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ben Foakes Tom Hartley Jack Leach Ollie Pope Ollie Robinson Joe Root Mark Wood