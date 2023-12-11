MagazineBuy Print

Travis Head, Nahida Akter win ICC Player of the Month awards for November

While Head came up with match-winning contributions in both the semifinal and the final of the ODI World Cup, Akter’s wicket-taking exploits helped Bangladesh beat Pakistan in an ODI series on home soil.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 14:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australian batter Travis Head (left) and Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (right) have been voted ICC Players of the Month for November.
FILE PHOTO: Australian batter Travis Head (left) and Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (right) have been voted ICC Players of the Month for November. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & Nahida Akter (Instagram)
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian batter Travis Head (left) and Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (right) have been voted ICC Players of the Month for November. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & Nahida Akter (Instagram)

Australian batter Travis Head and Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Nahida Akter have been voted as the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month, respectively for November.

Head played a major role in his side’s ODI World Cup glory with Player of the Match contributions (62 & 137) in both the semifinal victory over South Africa, and the win over India in Ahmedabad in the summit clash.

READ | ODI World Cup legacy: Making the case for a better future

Head said, ““I was fortunate that they kept the faith in me for the World Cup after breaking my hand, so it was a great opportunity for me to pay them back. I felt the World Cup was amongst the best I have ever batted, so maybe having a rest before every campaign is the key.”

Akter got the award for her wicket-taking exploits during last month’s competitive ODI series victory over Pakistan on home soil.

“We have played some amazing cricket in recent months and I am so happy to have contributed to the successes we have tasted as a team. I must thank my captain, coaches and teammates for always believing in me and that has allowed me to play my natural game against quality opponents and perform under pressure,” said Akter.

Related Topics

ICC /

Travis Head /

Cricket World Cup /

2023 Cricket World Cup

