MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat

Sri Lanka’s total on the second day in Chittagong was the highest scored in Tests without any batsman reaching a century -- improving on India’s 524-9 against New Zealand at Kanpur in 1976.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:54 IST , Chittagong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/ AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/ AFP

Sri Lanka made a record 531 runs in its first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh Sunday but Kamindu Mendis narrowly missed scoring a third century in consecutive Test innings.

Sri Lanka’s total on the second day in Chittagong was the highest scored in Tests without any batsman reaching a century -- improving on India’s 524-9 against New Zealand at Kanpur in 1976.

Bangladesh reached 55-1 at stumps, trailing Sri Lanka by 476 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 28 alongside nightwatchman Taijul Islam after Lahiru Kumara bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 21.

Sri Lanka dominated the day.

Mendis was 92 not out when last man Asitha Fernando was run out for a duck, eight runs short of what would have made him only the fourth Sri Lankan to score three centuries in consecutive innings.

The right-hander, who scored 102 and 164 in the first Test, struck Taijul for two sixes in an over to come close to the feat.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper ahead of T20 World Cup

However, Fernando fell short of his crease in a desperate attempt to change the strike.

Apart from Mendis, who was playing only his third Test, five other Sri Lanka batsmen passed the half-century mark: Dhananjaya de Silva (70), Dinesh Chandimal (59), Kusal Mendis (93), Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madhushka (57).

Shakib Al Hasan finished with 3-110 as Sri Lanka made Bangladesh toil for nearly two days after electing to bat first. Sri Lanka began the second day on 314-4.

De Silva, who scored 102 and 108 in the first Test, also raised the prospect of scoring three centuries on the trot before he was dismissed in the post-lunch session.

Chandimal was the only batsman to be dismissed in the first session, edging Shakib behind the stumps after making 59 runs.

Khaled Ahmed then trapped de Silva leg before in the first over after the lunch break.

The right-arm medium-pacer could have taken another wicket in his next over if Prabath Jayasuriya was not comically dropped by three slip fielders on six.

Mendis was declared caught behind on 35 off Mehidy Hasan Miraz but the decision was reversed after review.

Shakib hit Jayasuriya plumb in front to end his 65-run seventh wicket stand with Mendis, who was dropped by Hasan Mahmud on 60 at deep square leg.

Sri Lanka, who has never lost a Test series to Bangladesh, won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh /

Kamindu Mendis /

Taijul Islam /

Dhananjaya de Silva /

Dinesh Chandimal /

Dimuth Karunaratne /

Kusal Mendis /

Shakib Al Hasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans thrashes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets for second win of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs CSK Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat
    AFP
  4. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 10: MBSG v CFC, Starting XI, Sadiku leads Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  5. Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat
    AFP
  2. Late bloomer Daryl Mitchell strives to find right balance between risk and reward
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper ahead of T20 World Cup
    AFP
  4. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Debutant Mayank Yadav shines as Lucknow snatches win against Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test: Bangladesh peg hopes on Shakib return for Test lift against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans thrashes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets for second win of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs CSK Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat
    AFP
  4. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 10: MBSG v CFC, Starting XI, Sadiku leads Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  5. Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment