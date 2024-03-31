MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

It’s my duty to back captain Babar Azam, says deposed Shaheen Afridi

Afridi led Pakistan in a solitary T20I series against New Zealand before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give back the T20I and ODI reins to Babar.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 22:40 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Pacer Shaheen Afridi, who was stripped of Pakistan’s white ball captaincy, on Sunday proclaimed his full-fledged support to Babar Azam, who was handed back the leadership role ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Afridi led Pakistan in a solitary T20I series against New Zealand before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give back the T20I and ODI reins to Babar.

The batter had stepped down from captaincy after the team failed to reach the knockout stages of last year’s 50-over World Cup. Shan Masood will continue as Pakistan Test captain.

“It was an absolute honour to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam,” Afridi said in a statement issued by the PCB.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper ahead of T20 World Cup

The left-arm fast bowler said he will work closely with Babar to make Pakistan the best team around.

“I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world,” he added.

Babar said he will lean on Afridi to exploit his tactical understanding of the game.

“It was a pleasure to play under Shaheen’s leadership. He is still young and is improving as a player and as a leader every day. As a captain, I have always valued his input and I will keep consulting him for important decisions going forward.

“We must take advantage of his strategic understanding of the game. Our joint aim is to make this team the best in the world,” said Babar.

