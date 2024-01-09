MagazineBuy Print

Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series

Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, had missed the recent South Africa series after not being cleared by the BCCI Medical team.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 11:40 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shami took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year.
FILE PHOTO: Shami took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shami took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

Recovering from an ankle injury, star India pacer Mohammed Shami said his prime focus is to achieve optimum fitness keeping in mind the upcoming home Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, one of the stars of India’s ODI World Cup campaign, was bestowed with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country, on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reveals hope, apprehension about the road ahead

“My aim is to keep myself fit as far as possible, as the next two tournaments and series are big. I will focus on fitness,” Shami, who took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games, told PTI on Monday night during a reception hosted by the sports ministry for this year’s national sports awards winners.

“There is no tension about my skill, as I believe if I maintain my fitness, skill will be there on the ground.”

Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, had missed the recent South Africa series after not being cleared by the BCCI Medical team.

ALSO READ | India squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Kohli included, Rohit Sharma named captain

The five-Test series against England begins on January 25.

Shami is the lone cricketer and one of the 26 sportspersons to receive the honour in a ceremony.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s my life’s biggest achievement, the fruit of my hard work,” said the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer, who has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests so far in his career.

“No one can change your luck. If anything is decided by destiny, it is bound to happen. One must continue his hard work; it will pay off.”

