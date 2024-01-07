Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team

BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Afghanistan, scheduled to begin on January 11 at Punjab Cricket Association at Mohali.
Rohit Sharma will captain the team.
While Virat Kohli will feature in the three T20Is, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested.
The second T20I will take place on January 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and the third on January 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
Full India squad
