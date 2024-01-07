MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team

BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Afghanistan, scheduled to begin on January 11 at Punjab Cricket Association at Mohali. 

Published : Jan 07, 2024 19:08 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma will captain against Afghanistan.
India’s Rohit Sharma will captain against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma will captain against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Afghanistan, scheduled to begin on January 11 at Punjab Cricket Association at Mohali.

Rohit Sharma will captain the team.

While Virat Kohli will feature in the three T20Is, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested.

The second T20I will take place on January 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and the third on January 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Full India squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Shafali Verma falls early for India vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abhishek, Prabhsimran lead Karnataka’s fightback against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  5. PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Tamil Thalaivas; Bengal Warriors against Haryana Steelers at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit should captain in T20 World Cup, Virat also should be there: Ganguly
    PTI
  3. ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction: report
    PTI
  4. Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain in SA20
    PTI
  5. David Warner expresses coaching ambition in future
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Shafali Verma falls early for India vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abhishek, Prabhsimran lead Karnataka’s fightback against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  5. PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Tamil Thalaivas; Bengal Warriors against Haryana Steelers at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment