Afghanistan names squad for T20I Series against India

Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead Afghanistan against India as well.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 17:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran reacts after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran reacts after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran reacts after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Selection Committee named a 19-member Afghanistan National Squad for the three-match T20I Series against India starting this Thursday, January 11 in Mohali, India.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I Captain, has been included in the squad but might not feature in any game as he recovers from the back surgery he recently underwent.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead Afghanistan against India as well.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India. Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter.

ACB Chairman Mr. Mirwais Ashraf: “We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world, and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past, and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India.”

Afghanistan Squad
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

