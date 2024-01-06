The Indian men’s selection committee, on Saturday, announced a 13-member India ‘A’ squad to face the visiting England Lions side later this month.
The side, which will be captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will take on its English counterparts in a two-day warm-up fixture and a multi-day match.
Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
The two-day match will start on January 12 and the four-day game will tee off on January 17, with both matches to happen in Ahmedabad.
India A squad
Latest on Sportstar
- India A squad announced for England Lions series; Abhimanyu Easwaran to captain
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
- Mukesh Kumar: In South Africa, fuller length doesn’t work
- Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
- Batters have to graft their way to score runs in South Africa, says Makhaya Ntini
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE