India A squad announced for England Lions series; Abhimanyu Easwaran to captain

The side, which will be captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will take on its English counterparts in a two-day warm-up fixture and a multi-day match.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 15:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhimanyu Easwaran during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa.
Abhimanyu Easwaran during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI
Abhimanyu Easwaran during a practice session ahead of the 2nd test match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI

The Indian men’s selection committee, on Saturday, announced a 13-member India ‘A’ squad to face the visiting England Lions side later this month.

The side, which will be captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will take on its English counterparts in a two-day warm-up fixture and a multi-day match.

The two-day match will start on January 12 and the four-day game will tee off on January 17, with both matches to happen in Ahmedabad.

India A squad
Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (WK), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Akash Deep

