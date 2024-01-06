India A squad announced for England Lions series; Abhimanyu Easwaran to captain

The Indian men’s selection committee, on Saturday, announced a 13-member India ‘A’ squad to face the visiting England Lions side later this month.

The side, which will be captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will take on its English counterparts in a two-day warm-up fixture and a multi-day match.

The two-day match will start on January 12 and the four-day game will tee off on January 17, with both matches to happen in Ahmedabad.