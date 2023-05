Akash Sangwan entered the pre quarterfinals of IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Fu Mingke of China in the 67 kg category.

He will face Kazakhstan’s Dulat Bekbauov for a place in the last eight next.

In the next fight today, Nishant Dev will fight Lee Sangmin of South Korea for a place in the final four.

More to follow.