Nikhat, Lovlina to spearhead India’s challenge at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament

With the intense competition in presence of around 300 boxers from 30 countries, the tournament will be a great preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 14:55 IST

Team Sportstar
The Indian pugilists finished with eight medals, including three silver and five bronze, in the last edition of the tournament held in 2023.
The Indian pugilists finished with eight medals, including three silver and five bronze, in the last edition of the tournament held in 2023.
infoIcon

The Indian pugilists finished with eight medals, including three silver and five bronze, in the last edition of the tournament held in 2023. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Reigning world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain are set to lead Indian challenge as the Boxing Federation of India named 19-member squad for the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria from February 3 to February 11.

The Strandja Memorial Tournament is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions. With the intense competition in presence of around 300 boxers from 30 countries, the tournament will be a great preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Besides Nikhat (50kg) and Lovlina (75kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg), World Championships bronze medallist Manisha (60kg), Asian Championships bronze medallist Sakshi (57kg) and national champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) are also included in the squad to compete in the women’s section of the prestigious tournament.

ALSO READ | Mary Kom denies reports on her retirement

The men’s squad, on the other hand, consists of the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) along with the other national champions including Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg), Lalit (54kg), Sachin (57kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Jugnoo (86kg).

Vanshaj (63.5kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Sagar (92+kg) are the other four Indian male boxers who are also part of the squad.

The Indian pugilists finished with eight medals, including three silver and five bronze, in the last edition of the tournament held in 2023.

The draw ceremony will take place later tonight.

Indian Squad
Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg), Amit (51kg), Lalit (54kg), Sachin (57kg), Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Sagar (92+kg).
Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (57kg), Manisha (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

