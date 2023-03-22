Boxing

Heavyweight unification fight with Fury is off, says Usyk promoter

The WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion will now seek to defend his belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger.

Reuters
LONDON 22 March, 2023 18:07 IST
Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Britain’s Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight. 

Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Britain’s Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight.  | Photo Credit: AP

A heavyweight unification title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is off after talks broke down, the Ukrainian’s promoter said on Wednesday.

Alexander Krassyuk confirmed the failure to Sky Sports television.

Usyk and Fury agreed late last year to fight for the undisputed title after Britain’s Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora.

“No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more,” ESPN quoted Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas as saying.

There was no immediate comment from Fury’s camp.

The two sides had already reportedly agreed a 70-30 split in favour of Fury but other terms had yet to be decided.

