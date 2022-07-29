Chess olympiad

Chess Olympiad 2022: David Silva’s draw with Levon Aronian the Match of the Day

Angola’s David Silva settled for a 41-move draw against World No. 5 Levon Aronian after getting on to strong positions in the early stages of the game.

Rakesh Rao
29 July, 2022 23:12 IST
When the draw was agreed, Silva could have pushed on for a better result. But he chose to keep his position solid.

When the draw was agreed, Silva could have pushed on for a better result. But he chose to keep his position solid.

In chess, it is said that it is easier to reach a winning position than to win from a winning position. David Silva managed the first part surprisingly well, was extremely happy with the position over the board and quickly agreed to a draw in 41 moves.

Chess Olympiad Open Section round 1: Indian teams cruise to 4-0 wins; David Silva holds Aronian

Playing black, Aronian did try to create some chances by exchanging a rook for a bishop but Silva was equal to the challenge and gave nothing away. Soon, Aronian faltered on the 25th and later on the 36th, too. But Silva seemed more focussed on keeping his position solid.

In fact, in a position where the draw was agreed, Silva could have built on the advantage had he continued by exchanging the queen. Obviously, he must have thought of the queen-exchange but did not have a clear-cut winning plan. This is where the difference in their rating strength - 460 points to be precise - showed up.

The moves till the 25th
1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 d6 3. Bb5+ Nd7 4. c3 Nf6 5. Bd3 Ne5 6. Nxe5 dxe5 7.Bc2 g6 8. d3 Bg7 9. Be3 b6 10. O-O O-O, 11. h3 Ba6 12. Re1 Qd6 13. Na3 Rad8 14. Qf3 Nh5 15. Rad1 Bb7 16. Bb3 Kh8 17 Qg4 Qc6 18. Bd5 Rxd5 19. exd5 Qxd5 20. f3 Qc6 21. Qc4 Qd6 22. Qa4 Qb8 23. b4 cxb4 24. Qxb4 Re8 25. c4 Nf6
Aronian faltered on the 25th move.

Moves from 25 to 41
 26. Nb5 Nd7 27. a4 a5 28. Qb1 Kg8 29. Bf2 Bc6 30. Qb3 Nc5 31. Bxc5 bxc5 32. Qc2 Bd7 33. Rb1 Rc8 34. Qd2 Qb6 35. Rb3 Qd8 36. Reb1 Rb8 37. Qe3 e4 38. Qxe4 e6 39. Qf4 Be8 40. Kh1 h5 41. Qd6 Bf8
Draw agreed.
Final Positions

