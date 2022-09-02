Chess

Dubai Open Chess: Victorious Arjun back in joint lead; Praggnanandhaa, Sahaj, Aravindh trail leaders

R. Praggnanandhaa bounced back from the loss suffered in the previous round to stop Shardul Gagare while Alexandr Predke proved too strong for Ayush Sharma and won in 20 moves.

Rakesh Rao
02 September, 2022 21:35 IST
Arjun gained the upper hand midway through the 39-move encounter and managed to weave a checkmating net. (File Photo)

Arjun gained the upper hand midway through the 39-move encounter and managed to weave a checkmating net. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Arjun Erigaisi ended the winning spree of Kazakhstan's Rinat Jumabayev and emerged as the joint leader with top seed Alexandr Predke at 5.5 points after six rounds of the Dubai Open chess tournament in Dubai on Thursday.

Arjun gained the upper hand midway through the 39-move encounter and managed to weave a checkmating net. Predke proved too strong for Ayush Sharma and won in 20 moves.

R. Praggnanandhaa bounced back from the loss suffered in the previous round to stop Shardul Gagare.

Jumabayev and Praggnanandhaa were in the company of Vladimir Akopian (USA) and the victorious duo of Sahaj Grover and Aravindh Chithambaram at five points.

Akopian drew with third seed Amin Tabatabaei (Iran), Sahaj upstaged Raunak Sadhwani, a member of Olympiad bronze medal team and Aravind expectedly outplayed Vaibhav Raut.

Leading results (Indians unless stated):
Sixth round: Arjun Erigaisi (5.5) bt Rinat Jumabayev (Kaz, 5); Ayush Sharma (4.5) lost to Alexandr Predke (FIDE, 5.5); Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 4.5) drew with Vladimir Akopian (5); R. Praggnanandhaa (5) bt Shardul Gagare (4); Aram Hakobyan (Arm, 4.50 drew with Abhijeet Gupta (4.5); Harsha Bharathakoti (4.5) drew with Samvel Ter-Sahakyan (Arm, 4.5); Raunak Sadhwani (4) lost to Sahaj Grover (5); Aravindh Chithambaram (5) bt Vaibhav Raut (4); S. P. Sethuraman (4.5) bt Arash Tahbaz (Iri, 3.5); Aleksandar Indjic (Srb, 4.5) bt V. S. Rathanvel (3.5). Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 3.5) lost to Sammed Shete (4.5); Arjun Kalyan (4.5) bt Vantika Agrawal (3.5); Aditya Mittal (4.5) bt Shubh Laddha (USA, 3.5).

