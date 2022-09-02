Dubai Open Chess: Victorious Arjun back in joint lead; Praggnanandhaa, Sahaj, Aravindh trail leaders

Arjun Erigaisi ended the winning spree of Kazakhstan's Rinat Jumabayev and emerged as the joint leader with top seed Alexandr Predke at 5.5 points after six rounds of the Dubai Open chess tournament in Dubai on Thursday.

Arjun gained the upper hand midway through the 39-move encounter and managed to weave a checkmating net. Predke proved too strong for Ayush Sharma and won in 20 moves.

R. Praggnanandhaa bounced back from the loss suffered in the previous round to stop Shardul Gagare.

Jumabayev and Praggnanandhaa were in the company of Vladimir Akopian (USA) and the victorious duo of Sahaj Grover and Aravindh Chithambaram at five points.

Akopian drew with third seed Amin Tabatabaei (Iran), Sahaj upstaged Raunak Sadhwani, a member of Olympiad bronze medal team and Aravind expectedly outplayed Vaibhav Raut.