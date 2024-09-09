MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League: Vaishali looks forward to learning from Anand, visiting London Eye

The 23-year-old Grandmaster was among the top picks at the league’s player draft held in August. The event’s second edition will be held in London from October 3 to 12 at Friends House.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:18 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India.
FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India. | Photo Credit: PTI

Set to make her debut in the Global Chess League alongside the great Viswanathan Anand, Indian Grandmaster R. Vaishali says doing well in the star-studded event is not the only target on her mind when she lands in the British Capital next month.

Taking a ride on the London Eye also figures quite high on the agenda.

The 23-year-old Grandmaster was among the top picks at the league’s player draft held in August. The event’s second edition will be held here from October 3 to 12 at Friends House.

Speaking about playing alongside five-time world champion Anand for Ganges Grandmasters and against her brother R. Praggnanandhaa’s team, Alpine SG Pipers, Vaishali said, “This will be a very special event for me to play alongside Vishy sir in the same team. It is a wonderful opportunity for me. My brother Pragg is on Magnus Carlen’s team, which is great as well. Of course, we won’t compete against each other, but our teams are different.”

Anand has had a huge role to play in mentoring both Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali.

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system. Vaishali described it as an interesting and unique format.

“To have many strong players in one team, we get to discuss a lot about the game and share ideas. It will definitely help players improve individually,” she added.

Away from the game, Vaishali has already planned her off-the-board adventures in the city.

“The last time I visited London was five years ago. Back then, I missed going to the London Eye ride, so it’s the best opportunity for me to visit this time,” she signed off.

Related Topics

Global Chess League /

R. Vaishali /

Viswanathan Anand /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When I bat at No. 7 and 8, I consider myself a tailender: Iftikhar Ahmed
    PTI
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paralympics 2024: Top heart-warming moments at the Paris Para Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League: Vaishali looks forward to learning from Anand, visiting London Eye
    PTI
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: What is Swiss Format? Rules, points system, pairings explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 Preview: Power-packed India eyes glory and gold in Hungary
    Mayank
  4. Global Chess League: I will do my utmost best to live up to the challenge, says Anish Giri ahead of debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Accidental chess player Vidit Gujrathi says the sport worked out well for him
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When I bat at No. 7 and 8, I consider myself a tailender: Iftikhar Ahmed
    PTI
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paralympics 2024: Top heart-warming moments at the Paris Para Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment