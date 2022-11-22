Chess

India goes down to Uzbekistan at World Team Chess Championship

A win by Vidit Gujrathi on the top board over the higher ranked Shakhriyar Mamedyarov helped India secure a 2.5-1.5 win over Azerbaijan (2662), the highest rated team in the Pool late on Monday.

PTI
Jerusalem 22 November, 2022 11:34 IST
Jerusalem 22 November, 2022 11:34 IST
Representative Photo: Vidit Gujrathi during a chess tournament.

Representative Photo: Vidit Gujrathi during a chess tournament. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

A win by Vidit Gujrathi on the top board over the higher ranked Shakhriyar Mamedyarov helped India secure a 2.5-1.5 win over Azerbaijan (2662), the highest rated team in the Pool late on Monday.

India went down to fancied Uzbekistan in the fourth round of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship, with only S. L. Narayanan managing a draw against Shamsiddin Vokhidov in a 0.5-3.5 defeat.

Vidit Gujrathi was beaten by lower-ranked Nodirbek Yakubboev while Javokhir Sindarov beat the higher rated Nihal Sarin. Jakhongir Vakhidov completed the rout by beating Abhijeet Gupta in 51 moves.

It was a bad day for the US team as they lost both matches on Monday, to Uzbekistan (1.5-2.5) and host Israel by the same margin.

Also Read
World Team Chess Championship: Vidit helps India upstage Azerbaijan in third round

Only Uzbekistan is in the quarterfinals for sure from Pool B. The other five teams including India have chances of qualifying for the next stage. Much depends on the results in the fifth and final round where India takes on the USA.

Meanwhile in Pool A, China, France, and Ukraine are through to the quarterfinals. The last spot in the quarter-finals will go to either Spain or the Netherlands, with Spain favoured to get that spot.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us