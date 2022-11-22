India goes down to Uzbekistan at World Team Chess Championship

India went down to fancied Uzbekistan in the fourth round of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship, with only S. L. Narayanan managing a draw against Shamsiddin Vokhidov in a 0.5-3.5 defeat.

Vidit Gujrathi was beaten by lower-ranked Nodirbek Yakubboev while Javokhir Sindarov beat the higher rated Nihal Sarin. Jakhongir Vakhidov completed the rout by beating Abhijeet Gupta in 51 moves.

It was a bad day for the US team as they lost both matches on Monday, to Uzbekistan (1.5-2.5) and host Israel by the same margin.

Only Uzbekistan is in the quarterfinals for sure from Pool B. The other five teams including India have chances of qualifying for the next stage. Much depends on the results in the fifth and final round where India takes on the USA.

Meanwhile in Pool A, China, France, and Ukraine are through to the quarterfinals. The last spot in the quarter-finals will go to either Spain or the Netherlands, with Spain favoured to get that spot.