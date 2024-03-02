MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian trio draws on a dull day in Prague Masters Chess tournament

The Indian trio of R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi played out draws on a dull fourth round day in the Prague Masters Chess tournament.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 13:32 IST , Prague - 3 MINS READ

PTI
File image of R Praggnanandhaa.
File image of R Praggnanandhaa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of R Praggnanandhaa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

The Indian trio of R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi played out draws on a dull fourth round day in the Prague Masters Chess tournament here.

It was time for some recovery for Praggnanandhaa after two back-to-back losses and the Indian just played a solid game to sign peace with local hopeful Nguyen Thai Dai Van.

Gukesh did not give any chances to Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan and split the point while Gujrathi could not make much headway against Mateusz Bartel of Poland.

The day witnessed no decisive games as the remaining two were also drawn. Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran drew with highest ranked Czech David Navara and Richard Rapport of Romania got the same result against German Vincent Keymer.

As a result the overnight positions remained unchanged with everyone heading a half to their kitty.

Abdusattarov and Maghsoodloo now share the lead on three points out of a possible four Gukesh and Rapport share the third with two and a half points apiece. Gujrathi stands at fourth spot on two points, a half point ahead of Praggnanandhaa, Navara, Dai Van and Keymer. Bartel moved up to a full point and remained at the bottom of the tables.

The Nimzo Indian has been a part of Praggnanandhaa’s repertoire and he used it effectively as black. The Capablanca variation by Dai Van only saw pieces change hands at regular intervals.

ALSO READ | FIDE makes urgent appeal to Canada to issue visas to players for Candidates

The players arrived at a heavy pieces endgame with white having a little pull but the Indian warded off the threats with a timely pawn sacrifice leading to a theoretically drawn rook and pawns endgame. The game lasted 40 moves.

Abdusattarov again banked on his pet Catalan opening but Gukesh was calm and in control right through. The Uzbek had ridden on his luck in the previous round when he won a lost position against Navara but in the fourth round he was presented with no such opportunity.

Gukesh went for a thematic central breakthrough in the early part of the middle game and developed his forces efficiently to force some exchanges. The players reached a Queen and pawn endgame that was just level and offered no hopes for complications.

Gujrathi’s Scotch opening as white raised visions of a complicated game but Bartel was up to the task even though it looked like the Indian was on top. Gujrathi won a rook for a minor piece but black had sufficient counter-play. The draw was a just result.

In the Challengers section Grandmaster R Vaishali scored her second victory on the trot at the expense of Stepan Herbek of Czech Republic. The victory brought Vaishali back to a fifty percent score after two losses in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile the race for India’s top rated continued and Viswanathan Anand again reclaimed the top spot as Arjun Erigaise lost the second round game against Xiangzhi Bu in the Shenzen Masters in China.

Results round 4 (Indians unless stated): Richard Rapport (Rou, 2.5) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5) David Navara (Cze, 1.5) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3); Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 1.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (1.5); Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb, 3) drew with D Gukesh (2.5); Vidit Gujrathi (2) drew with Mateusz Bartel (Pol, 1).

Related Topics

D Gukesh /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian trio draws on a dull day in Prague Masters Chess tournament
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Washington, Vijay aim to rebuild Tamil Nadu’s innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Preview, starting grid, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  5. FIFA completely opposed to ‘blue cards’, chief Infantino says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Indian trio draws on a dull day in Prague Masters Chess tournament
    PTI
  2. FIDE makes urgent appeal to Canada to issue visas to players for Candidates
    PTI
  3. Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa commits blunder, loses second round match
    PTI
  4. Prague Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer in opener; Vidit, Gukesh draw
    PTI
  5. Indian-origin boy Ashwath becomes youngest to beat a Grandmaster
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian trio draws on a dull day in Prague Masters Chess tournament
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Washington, Vijay aim to rebuild Tamil Nadu’s innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Preview, starting grid, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  5. FIFA completely opposed to ‘blue cards’, chief Infantino says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment