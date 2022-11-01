Chess

Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi to participate in Meltwaters Champions Chess Tour

Arjun Erigaisi and R. Praggnanandhaa will join six others including World champion Magnus Carlsen in the season-ending $210,000 Meltwaters Champions Chess Tour Finals scheduled from November 14 to 20.

FILE PHOTO: R. Praggnanandhaa in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen (Norway), Anish Giri (Netherlands) and Wesley So (USA) will be in San Francisco for the final event of the $1.6 million online Tour while Arjun Erigaisi, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Liem Le Quang will join the premier online event from remote locations.

Carlsen, winner of five titles on the Tour this season, has already ensured the Tour title. He makes the season finale due to his triumph in the Julius Baer Generation Cup. Duda (Aimchess Rapid winner), Mamedyarov (Aimchess Rapid runner-up) and Arjun (Julius Baer Generation Cup runner-up) make the cut by being the finalists on the Tour. Third-ranked R. Praggnanandhaa and fourth-ranked Liem Le Quang have qualified based on their high Tour standings. Anish Giri and Wesley So are the two wild card entrants.

