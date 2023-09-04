MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about

R Praggnanandhaa will begin playing in the tournament from Tuesday.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 22:06 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
R Praggnanandhaa was invited for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
R Praggnanandhaa was invited for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa was invited for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

He has hardly had a moment of rest since he made it to the final of the Chess World Cup at Baku.

R. Praggnanandhaa may have lost to Magnus Carlsen, the world’s best player by a considerable distance, but he won fame the way probably no Indian chess player has since Viswanathan Anand.

From Baku, he had to travel to Dusseldorf for the FIDE World rapid team championship. His team WR Chess was the champion.

After receiving a hero’s welcome in his hometown Chennai, he was invited for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Then he came here for the Indian team’s coaching camp for the Asian Games.

On Tuesday, he will begin playing at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament. “I have always enjoyed being in Kolkata and Tata Steel Chess India is a super tournament,” Praggnanandhaa said at a media interaction here on Monday. 

Video | In Indian chess’ golden age, how does Praggnanandhaa stand out?

“It was here I got to play for the first time against players like Hikaru Nakamura, Vishy sir (Anand) and Levon Aronian, in 2018. I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about. Even though it was a blitz tournament, I got to learn a lot from these players.”

He is happy that he would be playing both the rapid and blitz sections this time around. “I never played both the events in the same tournament, and I am very excited,” he said. “This year’s field is very strong, as it always is.”

He believes that Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin too would join Gukesh and him in the world’s top 20. “We are all working very hard,” he said.

Looking back at his meeting with the Prime Minister, Praggnanandhaa said he was made to feel at home by Mr. Modi. “He was asking me about my tournaments, training, and other things in general,” he said. “I was very happy to meet him.”

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Pragnanandhaa /

Tata Steel chess tournament

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Wenjun clinches blitz title, Koneru Humpy runner-up
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. When will the men’s ICC World Cup squad for India be announced?
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson confirmed in Kiwis’ 15-member ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: IND 17/0 (2.1 overs); Play to restart at 10:15 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Wenjun clinches blitz title, Koneru Humpy runner-up
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Praggnanandhaa: The boy who gets cricket-loving India chess-thumping
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Wenjun clinches blitz title, Koneru Humpy runner-up
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. When will the men’s ICC World Cup squad for India be announced?
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson confirmed in Kiwis’ 15-member ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: IND 17/0 (2.1 overs); Play to restart at 10:15 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment